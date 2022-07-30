Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jul 29, 2022 5:05 PM
View of the downtown Los Angeles skyline from behind a rain-soaked car windshield.
File: View of the DTLA skyline from a residential street in the Chinatown neighborhood.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
Unlike most days here in sunny Southern California, this weekend there is a non-zero chance that wherever you head you’ll see showers.

The L.A. County mountains and desert areas are expected to be hit by thunderstorms this weekend thanks to a surge of monsoonal moisture headed our way from Mexico.

That weather system might not stay confined just to those areas, however. There’s a chance that showers and thunderstorms could spread elsewhere, according to National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell.

“There are some opportunities for the rest of the area to also get showers and thunderstorms,” said Kittell. “Especially overnight on Saturday night into Sunday morning. So, that would include the coastal areas, the valley areas — where most folks live.”

The NWS advised travelers to consider changing plans to hike in the San Gabriel and Ventura Mountains this weekend, where heavy downpours could cause flash flooding.

The storm is projected to head north into Ventura County Saturday night.

