LA City Council To Take Up 'Zero Waste' Proposals, Including Ban On Single-Use Plastic At City Events And Facilities

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

You have the power to make local journalism strong!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The Los Angeles City Council will consider a number of measures aimed at cutting waste at a meeting today.

Among them: a ban on single-use plastics at city events and facilities.

Other measures up for discussion:



Developing an online zero waste training course for all city employees and starting annual training by January 2023.

Requiring the purchase of "only recycled-content paper products and printing and writing paper," specifying at least 30%, by fiber weight, be recycled

Councilmember Paul Krekorian says the city needs to take a bolder approach to fighting waste.

"The point of this is to not keep chasing one item at a time, but really take a broad and comprehensive approach to plastics reduction," he said.

The council may call on all city departments to come up with a "Zero Waste" plan by the end of September. And it's looking at creating a citywide ban on expanded polystyrene — which you probably think of as Styrofoam.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and, according to the agenda, this will be the seventh item addressed.

You can leave online comments and watch live on Channel 35 or on the internet via the City Clerk's page.

This story will be updated.