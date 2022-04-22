Hold Onto Your Flower Crowns Coachella Goers, A Wind Advisory Is In Effect

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Hold onto your flower crowns and watch out for flying palm fronds, Coachella-goers! The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Coachella Valley until mid-afternoon.

Meteorologist Samantha Connelly says we could see gusts up to 45 mph which could bring blowing dust and low visibility. She advises festival-goers to watch out for any tree limbs in the road and to hang onto anything that could blow away.

"Make sure nothing's blowing around," Connelly said. "If there's tents out there, make sure those are secure for the winds."

Connelly says winds will decrease through the day and shouldn't be a concern for the rest of the weekend. So all the Phoebe Bridgers and Daniel Cesar fans can rejoice knowing they won't cough up dust when the two artists hit the stage in the evening.

Temperatures will top out in the 70s Friday in the Coachella Valley, but they will climb to the high 80s throughout the weekend.

Looking at the rest of Southern California, we'll see temperatures in the lower 60s on the coast, inland and in the valleys, and highs in the upper 40s in the mountains.

And as for that bit of rain we saw in L.A. County last night? Connelly says it came and went. We're looking at another dry weekend.