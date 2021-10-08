Hold Off On That Carwash SoCal, A Light Rain May Be Falling On You

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

You may want to hold off on that car wash for another day.

There's a good chance of rainfall over Southern California Thursday night through Friday morning. The mountains could get up to a half inch of rain.

Light rain still on track for tonight into Friday for parts of #SoCal, but don't expect much. Some areas may not get any at all. Leave early for work on Friday, especially in #LosAngeles County, as roads maybe slick and slow. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/UT8HNMvVoO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 7, 2021

What's causing it? A low pressure trough is responsible for the moisture but it should move past the area by 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

The latest moisture comes after some wild weather earlier this week. Intense lightning and thunder physically rattled the region on Monday, but didn't drop much water.

National Weather Service forecaster Andrew Rorke told us those storms were pretty unusual.

"[It was] probably a once-in-10 or 15-year type of event, and was modified by the fact that the clouds producing the lightning were so far above the ground, which really allowed many people to see the lightning," he said.

One silver lining in the current showers: Meteorologists said no thunderstorms are expected.

And one last note, while a new water year began this month the totals for 2020-21 are pretty dismal. We saw just 35% of typical rainfall for our region, according to our newsroom's tracker.

Aaron Mendelson contributed to this report.