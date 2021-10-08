Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Hold Off On That Carwash SoCal, A Light Rain May Be Falling On You

By  Julia Paskin
Published Oct 7, 2021 5:07 PM
A bolt of lightning hits the ground in the distance with the distinctive dome of the Griffith Observatory visible in the hills at left.
Expect rain Thursday night into Friday morning but not the lightning and thunder that got everyone's attention on Monday. This bolt was captured on camera Monday afternoon.
(Courtesy Mary Hawley)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

You may want to hold off on that car wash for another day.

There's a good chance of rainfall over Southern California Thursday night through Friday morning. The mountains could get up to a half inch of rain.

What's causing it? A low pressure trough is responsible for the moisture but it should move past the area by 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The latest moisture comes after some wild weather earlier this week. Intense lightning and thunder physically rattled the region on Monday, but didn't drop much water.

National Weather Service forecaster Andrew Rorke told us those storms were pretty unusual.

"[It was] probably a once-in-10 or 15-year type of event, and was modified by the fact that the clouds producing the lightning were so far above the ground, which really allowed many people to see the lightning," he said.

One silver lining in the current showers: Meteorologists said no thunderstorms are expected.

And one last note, while a new water year began this month the totals for 2020-21 are pretty dismal. We saw just 35% of typical rainfall for our region, according to our newsroom's tracker.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Aaron Mendelson contributed to this report.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories