Get Ready For A Wet Weekend With Rain And Snow Forecast For Southern California

We're getting a little more rain — and snow — than expected this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting up to half an inch of rain from a storm moving in on Saturday. Some mountain areas could receive up to an inch.

This is in addition to the 4/10ths of an inch of rain we received Thursday night and Friday morning. But don't count on a whole lot more in the immediate future, said meteorologist Rich Thompson.

"Our computer models — our long-range forecasts — do not really indicate much of anything at all in terms of significant rainfall to the middle of March," he said. "So hopefully we get as much as we can out of these couple systems."

Here's the latest radar loop as of 506 AM. Showers will continue to be a threat through the afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/QGmuaIqUm0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 4, 2022

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday in the L.A. County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica mountains.

Expect 4-8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet and a dusting of snow around 3,000 feet. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s and lower 60s this weekend and expect wind gusts along the coast and in the Antelope Valley.

Anyone planning to drive the Grapevine is advised to take care and, if at all possible, avoid the area entirely until this weather system clears.

Snow levels near Tejon Pass level, but will rise soon. Any precipitation from 9am to 9pm today will be rain rather than snow. Snow levels will crash after 9pm, with snow expected from 9pm Fri to 10am Sun. Best to avoid travel in this area tonight thru Sun morning. #cawx #larain https://t.co/qcv4Hv5SYT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 4, 2022

There's also a high surf advisory in effect Friday through Saturday, with gales also possible starting Friday night. The current high surf forecast:



Central Coast: 8-12 feet

L.A. County: 4-7 feet

Ventura County: 4-7 feet