Get Ready For A Wet Weekend With Rain And Snow Forecast For Southern California

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Mar 4, 2022 9:28 AM
Green masses are shown over Southern California, indicating precipitation.
A look at predawn radar over Southern California on Friday.
(Courtesy National Weather Service)
We're getting a little more rain — and snow — than expected this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting up to half an inch of rain from a storm moving in on Saturday. Some mountain areas could receive up to an inch.

This is in addition to the 4/10ths of an inch of rain we received Thursday night and Friday morning. But don't count on a whole lot more in the immediate future, said meteorologist Rich Thompson.

"Our computer models — our long-range forecasts — do not really indicate much of anything at all in terms of significant rainfall to the middle of March," he said. "So hopefully we get as much as we can out of these couple systems."

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday in the L.A. County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica mountains.

Expect 4-8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet and a dusting of snow around 3,000 feet. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s and lower 60s this weekend and expect wind gusts along the coast and in the Antelope Valley.

Anyone planning to drive the Grapevine is advised to take care and, if at all possible, avoid the area entirely until this weather system clears.

There's also a high surf advisory in effect Friday through Saturday, with gales also possible starting Friday night. The current high surf forecast:

  • Central Coast: 8-12 feet
  • L.A. County: 4-7 feet
  • Ventura County: 4-7 feet
