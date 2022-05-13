Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Feeling Sweaty? It’s Gonna Get Even Hotter This Weekend 

By  Phoenix Tso
Published May 13, 2022 3:55 PM
A hot orange sun hangs in the sky over silhouetted hills
The sun sets over Palmdale.
(ROBYN BECK
/
AFP via Getty Images)
You're probably already feeling the heat today, and you should expect to feel it again on Saturday throughout much of Southern California.

In Los Angeles County, temperatures could reach the high 80s in downtown L.A. and the mid 90s in the valleys. Sunday will be a little cooler.

The heat will also ramp up for firefighters still working on putting out the Coastal Fire in Orange County. Temperatures are expected in the low 90s on Saturday in the vicinity but should cool down Sunday.

Humidity is also expected to drop in the area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Philip Gonsalves.

"Today and tomorrow, we'll see humidities that are fairly low for that location at this time of year," he said. "So it'll be about 35 to 40%, which is not as bad as it could be but not optimum for firefighting efforts."

Sunday should see an increase in humidity, said Gonsalves, which could help with firefighting efforts.

Some breezes are expected, but no red flag warnings. The wind is the biggest factor that could affect fire behavior, Gonsalves pointed out.

There is an elevated fire risk in the mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys on Saturday, but no red flag warnings.

