Southern California Braces For Latest Storm Amid Evacuation Orders And Concern About Flooding

Buckle in, there's going to be a lot of rain in a short amount of time falling on ground that's been saturated by one of the wettest winters in recent memory. And in Southern California, where fire and rain are frequent companions in disaster, that has authorities on high alert.

Residents living near areas burned in the Alisal, Cave and Thomas fires are now under orders to evacuate — and schools throughout Santa Barbara County are closed due to concerns about a high risk of flooding as the latest atmospheric river hits the region.

Flood watches are in effect or coming soon for most of SoCal, stretching from San Luis Obispo County to the Inland Empire, and Ventura County has evacuation warnings in place.

Heavy rains will fall across much of the region, with coastal and valley areas expected to get as much as 2 to 5 inches and the mountains and foothills forecast to see 3 to 6 inches.

The volume and intensity of that rain is raising serious concerns about mudslides , particular in areas that recently burned.

Authorities have urged people to make preparations ahead of the rain and warned "there will be a widespread threat of flooding so be weather aware."

HIGH RISK of Excessive Rainfall from Ventura county northward today. #CAwx https://t.co/mGVU3hXqXP — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 14, 2023

Rain beginning to approach the #CentralCoast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7X42S67wBZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 14, 2023

Understanding flood warnings

Here's an excerpt from our guide to understanding flood warnings:



Flood advisories are how the National Weather Serivce begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action.

are how the National Weather Serivce begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action. Flood watches are your indicators to get prepared to move.

are your indicators to get prepared to move. A flood warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately.

is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately. A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is coming or in progress. Flash floods are sudden and violent floods that can start within minutes.

Flood Watch in effect from Orange County to the Inland Empire

Flood Watch, valid 5 PM Tuesday - 2 PM Wednesday, threat level high (red). Where? Orange County, the Santa Ana Mountains, the Inland Empire, The San Bernardino County Mountains, the Riverside County Mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Heavy rain leading to instances of flooding will be possible, especially late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Moderate to heavy rain on a heavy snowpack will lead to increasing melting and runoff in the mountains. Safety: Know your escape routes. Be ready to act immediately. When encountering flooding, Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Keep updated on latest weather forecasts at weather.gov/sgx. (Courtesy of National Weather Service San Diego / National Weather Service San Diego )

A flood watch is in effect starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 2 p.m. Moderate rain is expected to cover the Orange County coasts and valleys, Inland Empire and San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains as early as 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's more details on the breakdown of the timing.

Elevations of 8,000 to 9,000 feet will see a couple of inches of "heavy and wet" snow; the tail end of the storm on Wednesday will bring a small amount of "slushy wet snow" at elevations of 6,000 to 7,000 feet, according to Alex Tardy from the National Weather Service.

Expect high wind gusts starting Tuesday afternoon peaking late at night into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts are expected to reach 30 miles per hour in the coastal/valley areas and 65 miles per hour in the mountains/deserts, according to the weather service.



About the evacuation warnings in Ventura County

Warning in effect Monday (March 13) at 6 p.m. through Tuesday (March 14) at 10 p.m.



South Matilija Road, Matilija Springs Area — Camino Cielo

North Fork Springs Road

Creek Road/Old Creek Road

Camp Chaffee Road / Casitas Vista Road Area

Select residences in the 700 block of Grada/Trueno Avenue due to a damaged storm drain

Warning in effect Monday (March 13) at 6 p.m. through Tuesday (March 14) at 10 a.m.



Piru Canyon Road from Northeast Piru to Lake Piru

Warning in effect Monday (March 13) at 6 p.m. through Wednesday (March 15) at 10 a.m.



Ventura Beach RV Resort

School Closures

All Santa Barbara Unified, Carpinteria Unified and Montecito Union schools will be closed — including Santa Barbara city college campuses.



What to expect

The forecast through March 14 for the latest atmospheric river (Courtesy Scripps Institute for Oceanography at UC San Diego)

Another view of the forecast. (Courtesy Scripps Institute for Oceanography at UC San Diego)

The bulk of the heavier rain will be concentrated over the mountains.

This is a shorter system than some of the recent storms that hit the state. Meteorologists expects it to taper off after Wednesday afternoon. But the National Weather Service warns to still stay away from local beaches, as a high surf advisory will still be in effect Wednesday.



About atmospheric rivers

Here's what my colleague Jacob Margolis, who writes about science, says about atmospheric rivers :

We make a big deal about them for a few reasons.



One is that, on average, they're responsible for roughly half of our precipitation each year. And just a handful of atmospheric rivers can be the difference between a wet year and another bleak, drought-ridden one.



The second reason is that because they can drop so much water, they're also some of our most destructive storms, causing billions of dollars of flood damage to states across the Western U.S.



Atmospheric rivers are responsible for bringing substantial precipitation to California. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers)

About this atmospheric river

This atmospheric river is ranked as a 2-3 on a 5-point intensity scale.

The Atmospheric River Scale • AR 1 (Weak): Primarily beneficial. For example, a Feb. 2, 2017 AR hit California, lasted 24 hours at the coast, and produced modest rainfall.

• AR 2 (Moderate): Mostly beneficial, but also somewhat hazardous. An atmospheric river on Nov. 19-20, 2016 hit Northern California, lasted 42 hours at the coast, and produced several inches of rain that helped replenish low reservoirs after a drought.

• AR 3 (Strong): Balance of beneficial and hazardous. An atmospheric river on Oct. 14-15, 2016 lasted 36 hours at the coast, produced 5-10 inches of rain that helped refill reservoirs after a drought, but also caused some rivers to rise to just below flood stage.

• AR 4 (Extreme): Mostly hazardous, but also beneficial. For example, an atmospheric river on Jan. 8-9, 2017 that persisted for 36 hours produced up to 14 inches of rain in the Sierra Nevada and caused at least a dozen rivers to reach flood stage.

• AR 5 (Exceptional): Primarily hazardous. For example, a Dec. 29 1996 to Jan. 2, 1997 atmospheric river lasted over 100 hours at the Central California coast. The associated heavy precipitation and runoff caused more than $1 billion in damages.

Driving in the rain

Roadway safety experts advised motorists to:

Check weather and road conditions all along your planned route Slow down Keep a wider-than-usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front Don't drive through standing water — as little as 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks. Make sure tires are fully inflated Check windshield wiper blades and replace if necessary

How to stay safe in high winds

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Additional storm resources