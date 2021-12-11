East LA Factory Gets Cited For A Year-Long Sugary Odor After Residents Protest

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Mutual Flavors in City Terrace was recently issued three Notices of Violation by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, or AQMD, for spewing a nasty, burnt-sugar smell into the neighborhood.

Complaints have been coming in about the company that makes flavors for food products, usually late at night, for about a year. But it was not enough to trigger a “public nuisance” investigation.

So, the South Coast Air Quality Management District put out the word on how to file a complaint. It got a lot more of them. LAist reached out to the factory for comment, but has not heard back.

Head of enforcement, Terrence Mann, says filing complaints is what it takes to get inspectors out to the scene.

“This is not like calling 911 and that only one person has to do it,” Mann said. “Every community member who is experiencing an air quality issue like this, needs to make their voice heard.”

Sometimes, that means waiting around for an inspector and even meeting with them in the middle of the night.

Mutual Flavors is part of a larger business owned by the company that makes Monster Energy drinks.