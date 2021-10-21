Are You Prepared To Survive A Big Earthquake? The Shakeout Returns To Remind Us It Is Coming

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

What if a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the San Andreas fault struck? Would you know what to do?

At 10:21 today, an estimated 7.5 million people are responding to a simulated Big One by dropping, covering, and holding on – the moves you should be practicing if the ground starts shaking. It’s a drill called The Great California Shakeout , and its intention is to help make responding to a quake second nature.

Seismic waves radiate from a long crack in the earth. (Dan Carino for LAist)

Beyond that though, what can you do to prepare? We’ve got some resources for you.

We explored that question in our podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide, and over in our uber guide on LAist. Check out those links below.