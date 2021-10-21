Are You Prepared To Survive A Big Earthquake? The Shakeout Returns To Remind Us It Is Coming
What if a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the San Andreas fault struck? Would you know what to do?
At 10:21 today, an estimated 7.5 million people are responding to a simulated Big One by dropping, covering, and holding on – the moves you should be practicing if the ground starts shaking. It’s a drill called The Great California Shakeout, and its intention is to help make responding to a quake second nature.
Beyond that though, what can you do to prepare? We’ve got some resources for you.
We explored that question in our podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide, and over in our uber guide on LAist. Check out those links below.
We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019. To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list
- Your Guide To Surviving The Big One
- For Earthquakes, Forget The 'Go-Bag.' Here's How To Prepare
- How To Not Get Life-Threatening Diarrhea After A Major Earthquake
- 10 Earthquake-Related Questions To Ask Your Landlord Immediately
- How To Prepare For An Earthquake If You Have A Disability
- Listen to our Podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide