Climate and Environment

Are You Prepared To Survive A Big Earthquake? The Shakeout Returns To Remind Us It Is Coming

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Oct 21, 2021 10:12 AM
A graphic shows the process for bracing for an earthquake for both able-bodied and disabled people. Top row shows a person on all fours on the floor and reads: Drop! Cover! Hold On! Bottom row shows a person in a wheelchair and reads: Lock! Cover! Hold On!
(Courtesy Earthquake Country Alliance)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

What if a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the San Andreas fault struck? Would you know what to do?

At 10:21 today, an estimated 7.5 million people are responding to a simulated Big One by dropping, covering, and holding on – the moves you should be practicing if the ground starts shaking. It’s a drill called The Great California Shakeout, and its intention is to help make responding to a quake second nature.

Animated gif shows pink waves radiating from a fault in the desert
Seismic waves radiate from a long crack in the earth.
(Dan Carino for LAist)
Beyond that though, what can you do to prepare? We’ve got some resources for you.

We explored that question in our podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide, and over in our uber guide on LAist. Check out those links below.

The BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED
What do you want to know about fires, earthquakes, climate change or any science-related topics?
Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

