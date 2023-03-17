Another Week, Another Storm. A Look Into Next Week's Rain And Snow

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Enjoy the break from the rain while it lasts because another cold storm is heading our way starting as early as Sunday.

The National Weather Service says Los Angeles County could see 1/10th of an inch of rain on Sunday as another atmospheric river moves through the area.

Tuesday appears to be the main day for precipitation next week, however, light rain could occur Monday with scattered showers on Wednesday. The probability of seeing 1" of rain in a 24-hr period is between 20-40% below in the 3rd column for each location. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/QRkFZj9zYY — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 16, 2023

What to expect next week

Starting Monday we'll see showers in the afternoon with the valleys and coastal areas getting 2 inches of rain and 3 inches in the L.A. County mountains.

Over in San Bernardino, a preliminary forecast shows that the San Bernardino mountains could get up to 6 inches of rain.

Kristen Lund, meteorologist with the weather service, says mountain communities should expect more snow starting Tuesday.

"This will be a lot colder than our last storm, so the mountains have a chance of actually seeing snow," Lund said. "It could cause some issues for some passes with the snow levels dropping lower. But the higher elevations could see maybe like 10 inches of snow."

As of now the forecast calls for snow levels of 5,000 feet starting Tuesday afternoon in the Los Angeles county area with a possibility of reaching 3,500 feet into Wednesday morning.

Over in San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, snow levels on the mountains are expected to drop as early as Monday night at elevations of 6,500 feet.

In Orange County, where multi-family homes in San Clemente remain red tagged due to erosion , and further south to San Diego County the heaviest rain is expected Tuesday.

Here is a ‼very preliminary‼ look at the potential rainfall amounts for next week. Right now it looks like the heaviest precipitation will occur on Tuesday. This forecast will probably change several times before then, so don't be surprised if amounts fluctuate! pic.twitter.com/wiEsQxqjuB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 17, 2023

Come Thursday, the storm is expected to clear out.

How to stay safe in high winds

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Tips to keep your heating bills down

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use heat smartly to save money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open and close those vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.



Adjust your wall heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn on your ceiling fan (really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.

Additional storm resources