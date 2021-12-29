Another Storm Is Coming To LA. Here’s What You Need To Know For New Year’s

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Rain from the Santa Barbara area should reach Los Angeles by noon and develop into a heavier storm Wednesday night into Thursday.

The foothill and mountain areas could get around 5 inches of rain, and then 1 to 3 inches in lower-lying areas. Mountain areas above 5,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford says everything should clear up before New Year's Eve.

“It'll be chilly, expecting some lows down into the 30s there in the Valley for around New Year's, but we're not expecting any rain until at least the middle of next week,” he said.

There are no advisories for L.A. County so far, but there is a flash flood watch for Orange County, including the Bond Fire burn area. A voluntary evacuation warning around the burn scar will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

