After The Storm Come The Mosquitoes. Here’s How To Stop Them

Topline:

Now that Tropical Storm Hilary is past us, it’s time to go into mosquito-prevention mode: Standing water in empty pools, yards, planter pots, even the tiniest containers can become breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Why it matters: Mosquitoes can spread diseases like West Nile Virus , which, according to the state’s public health department, has sickened more than 7,500 people and killed more than 300 in California since 2003. Mosquitoes that spread the virus are found throughout the state.

Why now: Tropical Storm Hilary’s heavy rains have left lots of standing water. And unlike after most winter storms, it’s now sunny and in the 80s — which means this standing water will provide warm, ideal conditions for mosquito breeding.

What to do: To start with, if you have an empty pool that’s collected rainwater, drain it. Get rid of standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, buckets, flower pot saucers, or anything else on your property that’s holding standing water. Even turned-up bottle caps can host mosquito larvae. Change the water in pet bowls and birth baths often. If you see an unmaintained stagnant or “green” swimming pool, report it . And don’t forget to spritz on some EPA-recommended insect repellent if you’re outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.

