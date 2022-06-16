40 Olive Trees Are Planted To Help Restore Historic Grove In Barnsdall Park

Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.

In an effort to restore its historic olive grove, the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation planted 40 Wilsonii olive trees at its East Hollywood location on Thursday.

The planting supports the city's efforts to conserve and improve the park's landscape, infrastructure, public programs and exhibits.

The new olive trees were partially funded by the Los Angeles Park Forest Program , an initiative that adds trees to city parks to cool surface air temperatures, reduce carbon and educate the public on climate change.

The park was once home to more than 1,200 olive trees and was used as a commercial orchard back when it was known as Olive Hill in the 1890’s. By 1992, the number fell to 90, but rose back to shy of 500 in more recent times.

The Barnsdall Art Park Foundation created a fundraising campaign to restore the historic olive grove as part of its 100th anniversary of the house's completion.

Barnsdall Park is home to the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery and the city's only UNESCO World Heritage Site, Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House. It was donated to the city in 1927 by philanthropist and oil heiress Aline Barnsdall.