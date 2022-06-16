Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

40 Olive Trees Are Planted To Help Restore Historic Grove In Barnsdall Park

By  Nate Perez
Published Jun 16, 2022 3:07 PM
A group of people pose for a photo with golden shovels pointing outward.
40 Wilsonii olive trees were planted at Barnsdall Park in an effort to restore its historic olive grove and as part of an initiative through the Park Forest Program that adds trees to city parks to cool surface air temperatures, reduce carbon and educate the public on climate change.
(Courtesy of Council District 13)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.

In an effort to restore its historic olive grove, the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation planted 40 Wilsonii olive trees at its East Hollywood location on Thursday.

The planting supports the city's efforts to conserve and improve the park's landscape, infrastructure, public programs and exhibits.

The new olive trees were partially funded by the Los Angeles Park Forest Program , an initiative that adds trees to city parks to cool surface air temperatures, reduce carbon and educate the public on climate change.

The park was once home to more than 1,200 olive trees and was used as a commercial orchard back when it was known as Olive Hill in the 1890’s. By 1992, the number fell to 90, but rose back to shy of 500 in more recent times.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

The Barnsdall Art Park Foundation created a fundraising campaign to restore the historic olive grove as part of its 100th anniversary of the house's completion.

Barnsdall Park is home to the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery and the city's only UNESCO World Heritage Site, Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House. It was donated to the city in 1927 by philanthropist and oil heiress Aline Barnsdall.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories