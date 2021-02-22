California GOP Tries To Unify At Spring Convention, Looking Ahead To Newsom Recall

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

California Republicans gathered (virtually) this weekend for the party’s Spring Organizing Convention.

Party leaders expressed confidence that the current effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom would make the ballot this fall, and they talked about plans to win back more seats in the state’s congressional delegation to help flip the House in favor of Republicans in 2022.

Jessica Millan Patterson also won a second term as chair of the state GOP, emphasizing party unity.

“Our California Republican comeback is just getting started,” she declared. “This fall we must — and I mean must — recall Gavin Newsom to save our great state.”

Sponsors must have close to 1.5 million signatures submitted and verified by state election officials by March 17 to trigger a recall.

The most recent report from the Secretary of State’s office shows that as of Feb. 5, the campaign had submitted 1.1 million signatures, and just over 668,000 of those have been verified.

READ THE FULL STORY:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletter. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.