'Bans Off Our Bodies' Protesters To Rally At L.A. City Hall On Saturday

As part of the "Bans Off Our Bodies" day of action on Saturday, abortion rights supporters will be holding demonstrations throughout the country, including various locals in L.A. County.

There are a number of marches and rallies planned in California, from Catalina Island to Victorville, along with sister rallies in cities such as Austin and New York.

One of the biggest events will be held at Los Angeles City Hall, Saturday morning at 10, with the Women's March Foundation among the organizers.

Bring: water, sunblock, signs, positive energy. Program starts at 10am! #ReproductiveRights #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/RybNNlEUJ2 — Women's March Foundation (@wmnsmarchla) May 13, 2022

“Expect to be energized. Expect to have some elected officials, some abortion providers, Planned Parenthood, some folks talking about what's at stake for women across the country,” said Emiliana Guereca, president and founder of the Women’s March Foundation.

Although people in California have secure abortion rights, Guereca says the rally is to stand up for women across the country who don't have the same protections.

A handful of events were planned for this day of action before the leak of a draft opinion indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade. After the leak, the number of events jumped to more than 200.

The rally was originally to draw awareness to the possibility of losing Roe v. Wade much later in July. Guereca said that when Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were sworn in, she saw the threat of the landmark decision looming.

“And so the leak, when it happened, we knew that we were in trouble," Guereca said. "And although we were a little bit disappointed, we weren't surprised.”

Now, Guereca said, many people who at first thought Roe v Wade was set in stone, are motivated to march.

"We are part of this movement that started 50 years ago. And what we thought was settled law is apparently not settled law," Guereca said. "So we should all be worried about this leak that may overturn Roe V. Wade."

Guereca said if the high court does end up throwing out the landmark 1973 decision, the Women’s March Foundation will focus on mobilizing and voter registration in parts of the country where reproductive freedoms may be at risk.