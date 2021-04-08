Here's How To Get Money If You Owe Back Rent

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Thousands and thousands (and thousands) of Angelenos owe rent to their landlords.

If you’re one of them, pay attention: you may be eligible to have it paid through California's Rental Relief program. The program will pay 80% of your rent to your landlord, if they agree to forgive the rest.

But it’s kind of confusing. Do you live in the city of L.A.? You’ll apply through an L.A. city-specific application. Do you live in L.A. County, outside of the city limits? Apply through the state’s application.

There are also different income requirements for each — and you have to act quickly, because applications are only accepted until April 30.

We've put together a guide to walk you through the labyrinth, and point you to some organizations working hard to help.

CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE:

