Wish You Were Here: New Pink Floyd Exhibit Opening At The Vogue Multicultural Museum

Pink Floyd fans take note: An exhibition all about the band opens to the public Friday at the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood.

"The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains" features more than 350 original artifacts collected over the band's five-decade career.

We're talking handwritten lyrics, musical instruments, letters, original artwork and stage props.

You can also hear from the band members through an interactive audio guide in which they discuss their experiences and musical experimentation.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition was supposed to open in early August but had to be pushed back due to delays shipping many of the artifacts coming from the United Kingdom.

The collection will be on display through Jan. 9.