Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Wish You Were Here: New Pink Floyd Exhibit Opening At The Vogue Multicultural Museum

By  Pablo Cabrera
Published Sep 3, 2021 12:12 PM
Black and white image of the four members of Pink Floyd.
Learn about the history of the iconic British rock band in an audiovisual museum experience at the Vogue Multicultural Museum.
(Capitol Records)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Pink Floyd fans take note: An exhibition all about the band opens to the public Friday at the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood.

"The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains" features more than 350 original artifacts collected over the band's five-decade career.

We're talking handwritten lyrics, musical instruments, letters, original artwork and stage props.

You can also hear from the band members through an interactive audio guide in which they discuss their experiences and musical experimentation.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The Pink Floyd Exhibition was supposed to open in early August but had to be pushed back due to delays shipping many of the artifacts coming from the United Kingdom.

The collection will be on display through Jan. 9.

Related Stories