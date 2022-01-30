Will Rams Players See A Sea Of 49ers Fans At Today’s Championship Game?

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The L.A. Rams are hosting the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium for the NFC championship game this afternoon.

49ers fans with tickets outnumber Rams fans with tickets. (Courtesy Vivid Seating)

Despite playing on their home turf, some Rams officials worry that players will look into the stands and see a sea of red-jerseyed 49ers fans.

There's reason to be concerned since that was the scene when the two teams faced off in Inglewood on Jan. 9.

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay implored fans to stick around, saying, "Don't sell your tickets!"

But the appeal may have been in vain. Ticket seller Vivid Seats reports that approximately 65% of sales today are to 49ers fans.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m., and the winner of today’s match-up will play in Super Bowl LVI. They will face off with the winner of today’s AFC game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.