Arts and Entertainment

Will Rams Players See A Sea Of 49ers Fans At Today’s Championship Game?

By  Julia Paskin
Published Jan 30, 2022 7:49 AM
The red jerseys of 49er fans outnumber the blue for the hometown Rams crowd.
Fans react during the fourth quarter between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9. Rams officials are worried about another sea of red 49er jerseys at Sunday's playoff game.
(Katelyn Mulcahy
/
Getty Images)
The L.A. Rams are hosting the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium for the NFC championship game this afternoon.

A graphic shows a breakdown of Rams fans and 49er fans in red and white renderings of people.
49ers fans with tickets outnumber Rams fans with tickets.
(Courtesy Vivid Seating)

Despite playing on their home turf, some Rams officials worry that players will look into the stands and see a sea of red-jerseyed 49ers fans.

There's reason to be concerned since that was the scene when the two teams faced off in Inglewood on Jan. 9.

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay implored fans to stick around, saying, "Don't sell your tickets!"

But the appeal may have been in vain. Ticket seller Vivid Seats reports that approximately 65% of sales today are to 49ers fans.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m., and the winner of today’s match-up will play in Super Bowl LVI. They will face off with the winner of today’s AFC game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

