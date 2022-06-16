Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Trans Pride LA Kicks Off At Hollywood's LGBT Center

By  Julia Paskin
Published Jun 16, 2022 4:42 PM
Marchers with a rainbow flag
Marchers carry a rainbow flag in the L.A. Pride Parade on June 8, 2014, in West Hollywood.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images North America)
The Los Angeles LGBT Center on Thursday launched its weekend-long event, Trans Pride L.A.

A mixture of reflection and fun, the event includes panel discussions, workshops, parties and performances.

“Representation now more than ever is so important because we're fighting for our lives," said Gina Bigham, an event organizer and manager of the Center’s Trans community programs. "We're fighting for every right that we have. “

Bigham said anti-trans laws in other states, such as those outlawing gender affirming healthcare, are an assault on Trans people everywhere.

“Basically what they're trying to do is erase an entire community of people.”

Trans Pride L.A. events include a panel discussion on intersex experiences and issues, a conversation between actor/activist Vico Ortiz (Our Flag Means Death) and actor Shaan Dasani (These Thems) and a dance party and gallery opening.

All events are free and inclusive. Trans Pride L.A. continues through Saturday at the L.A. LGBT Center’s Hollywood campus.

