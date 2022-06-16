Trans Pride LA Kicks Off At Hollywood's LGBT Center

Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The Los Angeles LGBT Center on Thursday launched its weekend-long event, Trans Pride L.A.

A mixture of reflection and fun, the event includes panel discussions, workshops, parties and performances.

“Representation now more than ever is so important because we're fighting for our lives," said Gina Bigham, an event organizer and manager of the Center’s Trans community programs. "We're fighting for every right that we have. “

Bigham said anti-trans laws in other states, such as those outlawing gender affirming healthcare, are an assault on Trans people everywhere.

“Basically what they're trying to do is erase an entire community of people.”

Trans Pride L.A. events include a panel discussion on intersex experiences and issues, a conversation between actor/activist Vico Ortiz (Our Flag Means Death) and actor Shaan Dasani (These Thems) and a dance party and gallery opening.

All events are free and inclusive. Trans Pride L.A. continues through Saturday at the L.A. LGBT Center’s Hollywood campus.