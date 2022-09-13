Primetime Emmys 2022: The Full List Of Winners And Nominees
IN THIS ARTICLE
- Best Drama
- Best Comedy
- Best Limited Series
- Best Variety Talk Series
- Best Variety Sketch Series
- Best Competition Program
- Lead Actor, Drama
- Lead Actor, Comedy
- Lead Actor, Limit Series or Movie
- Lead Actress, Drama
- Lead Actress, Comedy
- Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Supporting Actor, Drama
- Supporting Actor, Comedy
- Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Supporting Actress, Drama
- Supporting Actress, Comedy
- Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Directing, Drama
- Directing, Comedy
- Directing, Limited Series or Movie
- Writing, Drama
- Writing, Comedy
- Writing, Limited Series or Movie
- Writing, Variety Special
Here's the full list of 74th Primetime Emmy Award nominees. This list will be updated with the winners throughout the ceremony.
Best Drama
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
- Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Limited Series
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
Best Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best Competition Program
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Lead Actor, Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actor, Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Lead Actor, Limit Series or Movie
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress, Drama
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actress, Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Supporting Actor, Drama
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-Soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Severance
- Oh Young-Soo, Squid Game
Supporting Actor, Comedy
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Supporting Actress, Drama
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Supporting Actress, Comedy
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Alexandria Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Directing, Drama
- Ozark, "A Hard Way to Go" (directed by Jason Bateman)
- Severance, "The We We Are" (directed by Ben Stiller)
- Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light" (directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk)
- Succession, "All the Bells Say" (directed by Mark Mylod)
- Succession, "The Disruption" (directed by Cathy Yan)
- Succession, "Too Much Birthday" (directed by Lorene Scafaria)
- Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (directed by Karyn Kusama)
Directing, Comedy
- Atlanta, "New Jazz" (directed by Hiro Murai)
- Barry, "710N" (directed by Bill Hader)
- Hacks, "There Will Be Blood" (directed by Lucia Aniello)
- The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" (directed by Mary Lou Belli)
- Only Murders in the Building, "The Boy from 6B" (directed by Cherien Dabis)
- Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (directed by Jamie Babbit)
- Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (directed by MJ Delaney)
Directing, Limited Series or Movie
- Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (directed by Danny Strong)
- The Dropout, "Green Juice" (directed by Michael Showalter)
- The Dropout, "Iron Sisters" (directed by Francesca Gregorini)
- Maid, "Sky Blue" (directed by John Wells)
- Station Eleven, "Wheel of Fire" (directed by Hiro Murai)
- The White Lotus (directed by Mike White)
Writing, Drama
- Better Call Saul, "Plan and Execution" (written by Thomas Schnauz)
- Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go" (written by Chris Mundy)
- Severance, "The We We Are" (written by Dan Erickson)
- Squid Game, "One Lucky Day (written by Hwang Dong-hyuk)
- Succession, "All The Bells Say" (written by Jesse Armstrong)
- Yellowjackets, "F Sharp" (written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson)
- Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)
Writing, Comedy
- Abbott Elementary, "Pilot" (written by Quinta Brunson)
- Barry, "710N" (written by Duffy Boudreau)
- Barry, "Starting Now" (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)
- Hacks, "The One, The Only" (written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky)
- Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)
- Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (written by Jane Becker)
- What We Do in the Shadows, "The Casino" (written by Sarah Naftalis)
- What We Do in the Shadows, "The Wellness Center" (written by Stefani Robinson)
Writing, Limited Series or Movie
- Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (written by Danny Strong)
- The Dropout, "I'm in a Hurry" (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)
- Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)
- Maid, "Snaps" (written by Molly Smith Metzler)
- Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle" (written by Patrick Somerville)
- The White Lotus (written by Mike White)
Writing, Variety Special
- Ali Wong: Don Wong (written by Ali Wong)
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy (written by Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (written by Jerrod Carmichael)
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (written by Nicole Byer)
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (written by Norm Macdonald)
