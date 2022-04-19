Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Pan African Film And Arts Festival Turns 30 And Begins Today In Baldwin Hills

By  Tyler Wayne  and Ryan Fonseca
Published Apr 19, 2022 8:59 AM
A blue poster shows a logo for the Pan African Film and Arts Festival as people interact in the background.
(Courtesy of the Pan African Film & Arts Festival)
The Pan African Film and Arts Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary, following two years of cancellations because of the pandemic.

One hundred new films are being featured at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza starting Tuesday and running through May 1.

All told, this year's festival will feature more than 200 films from 55 countries in 18 languages, according to organizers.

Ayuko Babu is the executive director of the Pan African Film and Arts Festival and said the goal is to provide its audience with a deeper understanding of the world.

The Brief

"You have the opportunity to go around the world and get behind the soundbites you hear on television in terms of news and information and knowledge," Babu said. "We try to go deeper into issues and ideas and things that are happening all the time and so you get a better understanding and can internalize that."

Babu said there's a new virtual option for those who can't attend in-person.

Opening night will feature the world premiere of Remember Me, a biopic focusing on the life and career of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

The festival will also screen the season 5 finale of FX drama Snowfall and the premiere of Showtime's new series The Man Who Fell To Earth.

To see the film schedule and learn more, visit paff.org.

