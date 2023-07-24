Here’s How You Can Help People On Strike, From Popsicles To Sunscreen

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

By now, you’ve heard that a lot of groups are on strike across Los Angeles County.

And regardless of how you feel about negotiations, the people on the picket lines could use your support. Why? Because workers can’t just stop striking and continue to do their jobs.

From hotel workers to Hollywood writers and actors, everyone on strike has at least one thing in common: Once a work stoppage happens, a member risks serious issues — often up to expulsion — with their union if they cross the picket line. And keep in mind, workers need those memberships once the strike is over.

It’s the ultimate 'rock and a hard place' scenario — people are striking to get better conditions while putting their personal well-being on the line, which is why they’re asking the public for help.

(Editor's note: Many LAist journalists are represented by SAG-AFTRA. However, they work under a different contract to the actors, and are not subject to this strike.)

How can you help?

With the growing summer heat, finding ways to support people directly — like dropping off supplies — may have a bigger impact in the short-term.

Molly Nussbaum, a member of the Writer’s Guild of America since 2015, is a strike captain and picket line coordinator at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. In the Before Times (prior to the strike), Nussbaum worked as a TV drama writer, on projects such as Marvel’s “Daredevil” reboot and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.”

But now, she’s focused on making sure everyone on the picket line is informed and stays safe and healthy. Nussbaum says they get a lot of donations for water and Gatorade, which gets used up quickly along with ice. But donations can be a little fun too.

“Someone showed up today with like five boxes of popsicles,” she said, “and I've never seen anything disappear so fast in my entire life. They were the most popular person on Melrose.”

Portable fans, swamp coolers and misters can help cool people down. Even umbrellas and shade structures go a long way. The bottom line, Nussbaum says, is that people need to stay hydrated and avoid sunburns. So think high SPF sunscreen and water bottles.

WGA members have organized a wish list where people can purchase donations . These get shipped directly to the guild and are distributed to groups at different lots as needed. Whatever doesn’t get used, Nussbaum said, will get kept for the future or donated to other organizations that can use them.



Who to get in touch for donations

If you want to drop some supplies off, you can drive up to any picket line and give them. But if you’re planning to do a large donation, then Nussbaum says it’s helpful to notify the lot in advance so people can prepare.

There's a lot coordinator at every picket line who can be your point of contact for donations. All you have to do is ask who it is.



Other ways to help striking workers

If dropping off a flat of water doesn’t sound doable to you, there are ways to help people with only a few bucks.

If you want to spread your help beyond WGA, you can also donate to the Entertainment Community Fund, which offers help to all members of the industry impacted by financial hardship. The Green Envelope Fund is a mutual aid fund started by WGA member Joelle Garfinkel.

You can also donate to any of the aid funds listed in our guide to finding help for those affected by the entertainment industry strikes . Unite Here Local 11 , which is the hotel worker’s union that’s been striking intermittently, also has a mutual aid fund that’s accepting donations.

As for what the donations have meant to Nussbaum, she says people are really feeling the love.

“You don't ever expect to feel this connected and this in community in a big city like L.A.,” Nussbaum said. “You know, L.A.’s really felt like a small town for the last 80 days. And it means the world to us.”