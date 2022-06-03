LA Dodgers To Host 9th LGBTQ+ Pride Night Game

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting their ninth LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium for tonight’s game against the New York Mets.

Fans who purchase the pride night ticket package will get a commemorative Dodger LGBTQ+ game jersey upon entry. Dodgers players will don Pride hats on the field.

The actual game is set for 7:10 p.m., but the pride party starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Right Field Plaza Bar and will run until game time.

The team will also recognize former Dodger Glenn Burke, Major League Baseball’s first openly gay player. Members of his family will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Burke, who died in 1995, had a complicated history with the team and pro baseball overall, as the New York Times noted in a story this week about the Dodgers' decision to honor him.

His sister Lutha Burke Davis, told The Times:

“Glenn probably would have said, ‘Dang, about time!’ He’d be grinning from ear to ear. He would be thrilled that he was thought about that much, really.”

Friday night fireworks and music will follow after the game.