Investigators Send 'Rust' Fatal Shooting Report to Prosecutors

Topline:

More than a year after Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office has turned in its investigative report to prosecutors.



Where things stand: New Mexico authorities have yet to charge anyone in Hutchins death, but have said they were considering possible criminal filings against as many as four people, including Baldwin.

After it received the Sheriff's report on Thursday, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement she will “begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.”

What about Hutchins’ family: Earlier this month, Hutchins’ widower settled a civil wrongful death lawsuit with Baldwin, and will become an executive producer on the movie when it resumes production.

Can we read the investigative report? Not yet. The Sheriff’s report has not yet been released publicly (we do have a request out for it).