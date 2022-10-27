Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Investigators Send 'Rust' Fatal Shooting Report to Prosecutors

By  John Horn
Published Oct 27, 2022 4:29 PM
An overhead view of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set, largely dry brown dirt surroundings with a smattering of green vegetation, along with some larger red, orange, and brown trees.
This aerial view shows buildings at the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set, near where a crew member was fatally shot during production of the western film "Rust," on Oct. 28, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
(Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

More than a year after Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office has turned in its investigative report to prosecutors.

Where things stand: New Mexico authorities have yet to charge anyone in Hutchins death, but have said they were considering possible criminal filings against as many as four people, including Baldwin.

After it received the Sheriff's report on Thursday, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement she will “begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.”

What about Hutchins’ family: Earlier this month, Hutchins’ widower settled a civil wrongful death lawsuit with Baldwin, and will become an executive producer on the movie when it resumes production.

Can we read the investigative report? Not yet. The Sheriff’s report has not yet been released publicly (we do have a request out for it).

