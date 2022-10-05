Alec Baldwin Settles Lawsuit Filed By 'Rust' Cinematographer's Family. Production Scheduled To Resume

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

Nearly a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the actor-producer has settled a civil lawsuit filed by Hutchins' survivors. Terms were not made public.

Why now: Baldwin still faces possibles criminal charges in the fatal shooting, but as part of the legal settlement, production on the unfinished Rust is set to resume early next year.

What stands out: In a strange twist, Halyna Hutchins' widower will now serve as an executive producer on the production where his wife was killed. The news was first reported by Deadline.

The backstory: When he filed his action against Baldwin in February, Matthew Hutchins said his wife died because Baldwin violated New Mexico criminal law and "recklessly caused a deadly weapon to discharge." But in Wednesday's settlement announcement, Hutchins now says the fatal shooting was "an accident" and he has "no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame" against Baldwin. In a strange twist, Halyna Hutchins' widower will also serve as an executive producer on the production where his wife was killed.

What's next: The Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office said the settlement will not influence its decision about filing criminal charges. Their statement:

"If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law."

Go deeper: Prosecutor Says 4 People, Including Alec Baldwin, Could Face Possible Criminal Charges in 'Rust' Shooting