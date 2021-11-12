Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Getty Museum's Newest Addition: A French Impressionist's Work Of 'Urban Realism'

By  John Rabe
Published Nov 12, 2021 3:38 PM
"Young Man at His Window." It shows a man in a black suit facing a window overlooking the town in a vividly realistic painting, with an orange armchair behind him, his reflection in the glass, carriages and a smattering of people in the street below.
"Jeune homme à sa fenêtre" ("Young Man at His Window"), from 1876, arrives at the Getty next year.
(Gustave Caillebotte
/
via Wikipedia/Public Domain)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

“Young Man at His Window” by Gustave Caillebotte is simple — it’s just a young Parisian in a dark suit looking out his window at a girl on the street.

When Émile Zola saw it, he said Caillebotte had good technique — but the painting was “pitiful” and “anti-artistic” because it was too realistic. Which is exactly why it’s famous today: at first glance, you might think it’s a photo.

Getty Museum director Timothy Potts calls it “sharp-edged … urban realism” and says the way it contrasts with artists like Monet and Renoir will help the museum show a “fuller picture of the art associated with the impressionist movement.”

"Young Man at His Window" sold for $53 million Thursday at Christie's. It was part of a large lot from the estate of a Texas oil baron. It goes on display at the Getty sometime next year.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories