Disneyland Lifts Mask Requirement For Vaxxed Visitors

Starting Thursday, Disneyland will lift its indoor mask requirements — if you’re vaccinated. Unvaxxed? Keep that mask on while wearing those Mickey ears, please.

Whether or not it means breathing easier is a matter of perspective, but Disney announced that face coverings will be optional in the Disneyland parks both indoors and outdoors for vaccinated guests.

There’s no vaccine requirement, so unvaccinated visitors are welcome at the park, but they’ll still be required to wear face coverings in all indoor locations. Disney also hasn't put in place any sort of vaccine verification, so this policy will largely be based on the honor system — but you wouldn’t want to let Mickey down, would you?

Disneyland notifies those looking to purchase tickets that the state strongly recommends they either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a negative test before entering the parks, and Disney has also stated that it encourages visitors to get the vaccine.

The guest policy differs from that for Disneyland staff. Disney has issued a requirement for staff to be vaccinated , including all unionized staff, unless they receive a medical or religious exemption. While unions and their members have sought a requirement for park visitors to be vaccinated, there’s been no indication that one will be put in place.

Don’t leave your mask at home on that trip to Disneyland just yet, though — there are still a few exceptions, even if you’re vaccinated. Masks continue to be required for everyone on Disney shuttles. You’ll also need to wear one in any park first aid areas or other health settings.

Another change coming to the parks: starting Feb. 23, Disneyland trams will be going back in service. They take visitors from the Mickey and Friends and the Pixar Pals parking structures to the parks themselves.

You can read more about Disneyland’s face covering policy, including the types of masks required for the unvaccinated, at this link .