The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Halloween Weekend: Oct. 29 - 31
Celebrate Día de los Muertos. Timewarp (again) into a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. See Moses Sumney play two nights under the stars. Watch horror flicks such as Get Out, The House on Haunted Hill, Evil Dead II and a live-to-film version of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas starring Billie Eilish. Catch Karla Diaz’s solo art show before it closes.
With the COVID-19 delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled and vaccine requirements.
Friday, Oct. 29; 9 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Art Theatre of Long Beach
2025 E. 4th St. (at Cherry), Long Beach
The Midnight Insanity shadow cast returns to perform along with the film as it follows the adventures of newly engaged couple Janet (Susan Sarandon) and Brad (Barry Bostwick) who stumble upon Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s (Tim Curry) castle on a dark and stormy night.
COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.
Everything’s Great!
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
For the first time since the pandemic began, Demi Adejuyigbe, Addie Weyrich and Nick Kocher return to host the monthly comedy show in person. They’re joined by guests Beth Stelling, Carmen Christopher and Nori Reed who provide a little relief from life’s nightmares. The show is 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 31; 8 p.m.
Get Out with Live Orchestra
Theatre at Ace Hotel
900 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The L.A. Opera brings its annual Halloween-week show to the historic theater, screening Jordan Peele’s horror movie with live orchestra. Listen to Michael Abels’ score, performed by the L.A. Opera Orchestra, while watching people trapped in the Sunken Place.
COST: $25 - $109; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 30
Wingwalker Halloween
Wingwalker Brewing
235 West Maple, Monrovia
Writer and comic Dylan Brody brings the Halloween edition of his one-man show, Thinking Allowed, to the brewery on Friday. He’s joined by filmmakers Ty France and Alex Stein. On Saturday night, Brody hosts Wingwalker Story Night. Prepare a five-minute story on any topic (especially Halloween) and sign-up on-site. Storytelling slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Banc of California Stadium
3939 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park
Composer Danny Elfman performs the role of Jack Skellington at this live-to-film experience with guests Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, “Weird Al” Yankovic as Lock, Billie Eilish as Sally, and Paul Ruebens.
COST: $129.50; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 30; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
25th Annual Historical Cemetery Tour
Sunnyside and Municipal Cemeteries
1095 & 1151 E. Willow St., Long Beach
The Historical Society of Long Beach holds its annual, all-ages event featuring eight graveside presentations with actors dressed in period-appropriate costumes, portraying the person at rest.
COST: Adult admission is $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 30; 7:30 p.m.
Dynasty Boo Night
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The semiweekly live show Dynasty Tonight features stand-up comics, musicians and variety acts. The Halloween edition includes John Early, Jackie Tohn, Jackie Kashian, Becky Poole, Kimberly Clark and Sandy Honig. This show is 18+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 30; 2 p.m.
5th Annual Haunted Little Tokyo
Various locations in Little Tokyo, downtown L.A.
Little Tokyo Ghost Club’s Halloween activities continue this weekend, with fun for families and adults. From 2 to 5 p.m., children and their families can take part in a scavenger hunt that starts at Café Dulce (134 Japanese Village Plaza Mall). Receive a sweet treat and a prize for visiting all locations on the map. At 5:30 p.m., Terasaki Budokan presents an outdoor screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas. And when the sun goes down, the Ghost Club starts its Block Party (from 7 to 12 p.m.). Guests 21+ are welcome to join in a dance party, enter a costume contest, or enjoy the food and drinks available on site. The party’s secret location will be shared upon check-in at Brunswig Square (360 E. 2nd St.).
COST: FREE, RSVPs recommended; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 31; 12 - 10 p.m.
Huluween
Santa Monica Pier
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
Hulu takes over the pier this weekend for an immersive Halloween experience. Uluh (read it backwards), the malevolent evil spirit that haunts the online platform, watches visitors who dare to step into her crypt of Old Hollywood glamour. The Huluween installation is available to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, Oct. 30
Karla Diaz: Insomnia
Luis de Jesus Los Angeles
1110 Mateo St., downtown L.A.
It’s your last chance to view Diaz’s first solo exhibition with the gallery this weekend. The artist, writer, teacher and co-founder of the socially engaged collective, Slanguage, is a stroke survivor who practices repetitive memory exercises, using drawing to retain information. She committed to rendering a painting every night, surfacing what she experienced during a year’s bout with insomnia.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 31
Moses Sumney
The Ford Theater
2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills
The singer and storyteller brings his genre-breaking blend of pop, jazz and spoken word for two nights of music under the stars.
COST: Tickets start at $38; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 30; 1 p.m.
35mm Halloween-o-thon
Million Dollar Theater
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The Secret Movie Club presents a six-pack of horror movies that kicks off with a Vincent Price double feature: The House on Haunted Hill and The Tingler. SMC also screens Nobuhiko Obayashi’s House, David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and concludes with John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween and Sam Raimi's Evil Dead II. Masks must be worn indoors and capacity will be capped at 50%.
COST: $14 - $60; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 30; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Día de los Muertos / Noche de los Muertos
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
The nighttime event is already sold out and tickets to the daytime portion of the 22nd annual festival are going fast. The event features a children’s plaza with activities, altars, art, Aztec performers, folklórico dancing, arts and crafts vendors, and food vendors. At 3 p.m., all festival goers must leave the premises so that Hollywood Forever can prep for the evening concert.
COST: $40 - $150; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 31; 7:30 p.m.
Halloween Organ, Film & Music: Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Watch the 1920 silent horror film directed by John S. Robertson and starring John Barrymore. Clark Wilson accompanies the film live on the concert hall’s grand organ
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 31; 12 - 4 p.m.
El Día de los Muertos
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.
This family-friendly celebration lets you participate in one of the most well-known traditions of Mexican culture — celebrating those who have journeyed to the next world. After you learn about Día de los Muertos altars, enjoy culinary, art and garden demos, Aztec dance performance by Xico Tepec, music by The Mariachi Conservatory and dance by Ballet Folklórico Princesa Donají and Tierra Blanca Arts Center. Food from Mamas Tamales and Tacos Too will also be available for sale. At 6 p.m., there's a screening of the animated film Coco.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.
Misterios de ultratumba / The Pentagram of Mexican Cinema Horror Legends
REDCAT
631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A.
The Film at REDCAT series screens the classic Mexican horror film, Misterios de ultratumba (1958), directed by the late Fernando Méndez, about a doctor in charge of a mental asylum who tampers with life and death. Ticket holders will also get a voucher for a virtual performative lecture by film curator and historian Abraham Castillo Flores who uses film clips and stories to discuss Mexican folklore and mythical creatures including La Llorona, El Santo, La Momia, La Muerte and El Diablo.
COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
Fairfax
The new adult animated comedy series, Fairfax, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show follows four middle school friends as they search — and shop — for trends along Fairfax Ave. The series explores hypebeast culture, sneakerheads and weekend drops (aka all those people you see lining up along the street early on Saturday/Sunday mornings). All eight episodes will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 29.
Outdoor Pick
Boyle Heights: Most Haunted
This week’s outdoor pick is a spooky walking tour on Saturday night. Shmuel Gonzales (the Barrio Boychik), a sixth-generation local, historian and community organizer, leads a ghost story and haunted history tour of Boyle Heights. Stops include Linda Vista Hospital, The Sanatorium and Orphans Home, Hollenbeck Park, Shrere Synagogue and the Japanese Hospital. People of all physical abilities are welcome to join in the 2.4-mile route. Check-in is at 6 p.m. at the Boyle Heights History Studios (2026 E. 1st St.).
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.
- The Wayfarer Downtown L.A. is dying to have guests over for a Spooky Tea Halloween ($75) at the Lilly Rose bar on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Tickets include tea, snacks, a tea-infused cocktail and a burlesque dance show.
- Boo Ha Ha, a Haunted Oktobeerfest returns to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Friday and Saturday. Beer lovers can enjoy three hours of unlimited beer tastings, focusing on Oktoberfest brews and German-style lagers. This is a 21+ event.
- Modern coastal Italian restaurant Sparrow opened last week at the Hotel Figueroa in DTLA from restaurateurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha of Noble 33 (Toca Madera locations). Menu items include bluefin tuna tartare, bone marrow agnolotti and wagyu alla vodka pizza.
- Kindred Spirit, a new project from the Demitasse coffee team, had its official grand opening last week, featuring an all-day menu of alcohol-free cocktails (including an Old Fall Fashioned, Brewberry Shandy and The Grape Gatsby), coffees, teas, desserts and lunch and brunch plates (like the "Lox of Things" bagel, pictured).
- The Cat and Fiddle celebrates Halloween all weekend with a prix-fixe menu for takeout, dine-in or delivery. Entree choices include Beef Wellington and fish with sweet potato chips. Pair the meal with a classic Black & Tan or the Cat's Meow Scotch Cocktail. Show up in costume on Halloween and get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a $50 restaurant gift card. Reservations recommended.
- Dear Bella Creamery, an all-natural plant-based ice cream shop in Hollywood, treats kids in costume to a complimentary ice cream scoop, noon - 11 p.m. on Sunday. Dogs in costume will also receive a complimentary pup cup (featuring peanut butter, fresh banana and coconut yogurt).
- The pandemic shuttered Ten Pound, the bar at the former Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. It has reopened and rebranded as the Cigar and Whiskey Bar at the new Maybourne Beverly Hills. The swanky bar features more than 1,000 cigars from the Caribbean and Central America as well as whiskies, Scotches and bourbons from around the world. (h/t Eater LA)
- Angel City Brewery in DTLA holds a Boos and Brews Halloween party on Friday. Taste Halloween-themed beers and sample beer and candy pairings. Live music and performances, 7 - 10 p.m.
- Stay Open Venice, a new pod hotel/residence, holds a Halloween party, 7 - 11 p.m. featuring live music and vegan sliders provided by Slides n Fries. Prizes will be given out for best costume. Tickets: $15.
- ROCA, the pizza-by-the-cut pop-up eatery at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, has debuted its new fall pizza menu items including a pepperoni hot honey pizza and a sausage and mushroom pizza with bechamel sauce.