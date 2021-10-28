The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Halloween Weekend: Oct. 29 - 31

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos. Timewarp (again) into a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. See Moses Sumney play two nights under the stars. Watch horror flicks such as Get Out, The House on Haunted Hill, Evil Dead II and a live-to-film version of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas starring Billie Eilish. Catch Karla Diaz’s solo art show before it closes.

With the COVID-19 delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled and vaccine requirements.

Friday, Oct. 29; 9 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Art Theatre of Long Beach

2025 E. 4th St. (at Cherry), Long Beach

The Midnight Insanity shadow cast returns to perform along with the film as it follows the adventures of newly engaged couple Janet (Susan Sarandon) and Brad (Barry Bostwick) who stumble upon Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s (Tim Curry) castle on a dark and stormy night.

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.

Everything’s Great!

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

For the first time since the pandemic began, Demi Adejuyigbe, Addie Weyrich and Nick Kocher return to host the monthly comedy show in person. They’re joined by guests Beth Stelling, Carmen Christopher and Nori Reed who provide a little relief from life’s nightmares. The show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

The L.A. Opera presents a screening of Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' with live orchestral accompaniment. (© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved )

Friday, Oct. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 31; 8 p.m.

Get Out with Live Orchestra

Theatre at Ace Hotel

900 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The L.A. Opera brings its annual Halloween-week show to the historic theater, screening Jordan Peele’s horror movie with live orchestra. Listen to Michael Abels’ score, performed by the L.A. Opera Orchestra, while watching people trapped in the Sunken Place.

COST: $25 - $109; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 30

Wingwalker Halloween

Wingwalker Brewing

235 West Maple, Monrovia

Writer and comic Dylan Brody brings the Halloween edition of his one-man show, Thinking Allowed, to the brewery on Friday. He’s joined by filmmakers Ty France and Alex Stein. On Saturday night, Brody hosts Wingwalker Story Night. Prepare a five-minute story on any topic (especially Halloween) and sign-up on-site. Storytelling slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 29; 8 p.m.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Banc of California Stadium

3939 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park

Composer Danny Elfman performs the role of Jack Skellington at this live-to-film experience with guests Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, “Weird Al” Yankovic as Lock, Billie Eilish as Sally, and Paul Ruebens.

COST: $129.50; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 30; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

25th Annual Historical Cemetery Tour

Sunnyside and Municipal Cemeteries

1095 & 1151 E. Willow St., Long Beach

The Historical Society of Long Beach holds its annual, all-ages event featuring eight graveside presentations with actors dressed in period-appropriate costumes, portraying the person at rest.

COST: Adult admission is $20 - $25; MORE INFO



Saturday, Oct. 30; 7:30 p.m.

Dynasty Boo Night

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The semiweekly live show Dynasty Tonight features stand-up comics, musicians and variety acts. The Halloween edition includes John Early, Jackie Tohn, Jackie Kashian, Becky Poole, Kimberly Clark and Sandy Honig. This show is 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Haunted Little Tokyo returns this weekend with a family-friendly scavenger hunt and an adults only block party. (Courtesy of Haunted Little Tokyo)

Saturday, Oct. 30; 2 p.m.

5th Annual Haunted Little Tokyo

Various locations in Little Tokyo, downtown L.A.

Little Tokyo Ghost Club’s Halloween activities continue this weekend, with fun for families and adults. From 2 to 5 p.m., children and their families can take part in a scavenger hunt that starts at Café Dulce (134 Japanese Village Plaza Mall). Receive a sweet treat and a prize for visiting all locations on the map. At 5:30 p.m., Terasaki Budokan presents an outdoor screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas. And when the sun goes down, the Ghost Club starts its Block Party (from 7 to 12 p.m.). Guests 21+ are welcome to join in a dance party, enter a costume contest, or enjoy the food and drinks available on site. The party’s secret location will be shared upon check-in at Brunswig Square (360 E. 2nd St.).

COST: FREE, RSVPs recommended; MORE INFO



Saturday, Oct. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 31; 12 - 10 p.m.

Huluween

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

Hulu takes over the pier this weekend for an immersive Halloween experience. Uluh (read it backwards), the malevolent evil spirit that haunts the online platform, watches visitors who dare to step into her crypt of Old Hollywood glamour. The Huluween installation is available to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, Oct. 30

Karla Diaz: Insomnia

Luis de Jesus Los Angeles

1110 Mateo St., downtown L.A.

It’s your last chance to view Diaz’s first solo exhibition with the gallery this weekend. The artist, writer, teacher and co-founder of the socially engaged collective, Slanguage, is a stroke survivor who practices repetitive memory exercises, using drawing to retain information. She committed to rendering a painting every night, surfacing what she experienced during a year’s bout with insomnia.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 31

Moses Sumney

The Ford Theater

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills

The singer and storyteller brings his genre-breaking blend of pop, jazz and spoken word for two nights of music under the stars.

COST: Tickets start at $38; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 30; 1 p.m.

35mm Halloween-o-thon

Million Dollar Theater

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The Secret Movie Club presents a six-pack of horror movies that kicks off with a Vincent Price double feature: The House on Haunted Hill and The Tingler. SMC also screens Nobuhiko Obayashi’s House, David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and concludes with John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween and Sam Raimi's Evil Dead II. Masks must be worn indoors and capacity will be capped at 50%.

COST: $14 - $60; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 30; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Día de los Muertos / Noche de los Muertos

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

The nighttime event is already sold out and tickets to the daytime portion of the 22nd annual festival are going fast. The event features a children’s plaza with activities, altars, art, Aztec performers, folklórico dancing, arts and crafts vendors, and food vendors. At 3 p.m., all festival goers must leave the premises so that Hollywood Forever can prep for the evening concert.

COST: $40 - $150; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 31; 7:30 p.m.

Halloween Organ, Film & Music: Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Watch the 1920 silent horror film directed by John S. Robertson and starring John Barrymore. Clark Wilson accompanies the film live on the concert hall’s grand organ

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes hosts a Dia de los Muertos family day on Sunday, Oct. 31 that ends with a screening of "Coco." (LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes)

Sunday, Oct. 31; 12 - 4 p.m.

El Día de los Muertos

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

This family-friendly celebration lets you participate in one of the most well-known traditions of Mexican culture — celebrating those who have journeyed to the next world. After you learn about Día de los Muertos altars, enjoy culinary, art and garden demos, Aztec dance performance by Xico Tepec, music by The Mariachi Conservatory and dance by Ballet Folklórico Princesa Donají and Tierra Blanca Arts Center. Food from Mamas Tamales and Tacos Too will also be available for sale. At 6 p.m., there's a screening of the animated film Coco.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.

Misterios de ultratumba / The Pentagram of Mexican Cinema Horror Legends

REDCAT

631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A.

The Film at REDCAT series screens the classic Mexican horror film, Misterios de ultratumba (1958), directed by the late Fernando Méndez, about a doctor in charge of a mental asylum who tampers with life and death. Ticket holders will also get a voucher for a virtual performative lecture by film curator and historian Abraham Castillo Flores who uses film clips and stories to discuss Mexican folklore and mythical creatures including La Llorona, El Santo, La Momia, La Muerte and El Diablo.

COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO



TV/Streaming Pick

Fairfax

The new adult animated comedy series, Fairfax, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show follows four middle school friends as they search — and shop — for trends along Fairfax Ave. The series explores hypebeast culture, sneakerheads and weekend drops (aka all those people you see lining up along the street early on Saturday/Sunday mornings). All eight episodes will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 29.



Outdoor Pick

An exterior view of the Linda Vista Community Hospital in Boyle Heights on May 10, 2012. (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

Boyle Heights: Most Haunted

This week’s outdoor pick is a spooky walking tour on Saturday night. Shmuel Gonzales (the Barrio Boychik), a sixth-generation local, historian and community organizer, leads a ghost story and haunted history tour of Boyle Heights. Stops include Linda Vista Hospital, The Sanatorium and Orphans Home, Hollenbeck Park, Shrere Synagogue and the Japanese Hospital. People of all physical abilities are welcome to join in the 2.4-mile route. Check-in is at 6 p.m. at the Boyle Heights History Studios ( 2026 E. 1st St. ).

COST: $25; MORE INFO



Dine and Drink Deals

Kindred Spirit in Santa Monica is a new project from the Demitasse team that features alcohol-free cocktails, lunch and brunch plates. (Carolina Korman)

