The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Sept. 24 - 27
With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.
Take a Haunted Hayride. Attend an orchid show. Check out a Dino Fest and a spider pavilion. Learn about the foods of Cameroon. Watch really fit people compete in a triathlon. Enjoy great outdoor concerts from Madame Gandhi, Ozomatli, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder.
Friday, Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m.
St. Vincent
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The multifaceted musician, singer, actress, songwriter and producer headlines the Bowl with Spoon and Mereba opening.
COST: Tickets start at $24 - $104; MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Oct. 31 (select dates)
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Old Zoo at Griffith Park
4730 Crystal Springs Dr., Griffith Park
The park’s grounds are transformed into Midnight Falls, an eerie village where it's always Halloween. The haunt has upgraded experiences and added attractions, characters and a ghostly theme. Guests can tour the local funeral parlor, the Midnight Mortuary Haunted House and the Dead End Diner, or take part in a Haunted Hayride or mazes. The events might be too intense for children 12 and younger.
COST: $29.99 - $109.99; MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 24; 7 - 9 p.m.
Idiot Box
Gallery 1988
7308 Melrose Ave., Fairfax
One of our favorite Gallery 1988 shows returns this weekend, celebrating the modern era of television. The group show includes artists who have been inspired to create works based on series such as Ted Lasso and Schitt's Creek. The work will be available at the opening reception on Friday night, then online Saturday at 11 a.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 24; 6 - 10 p.m.
Madame Gandhi + KCRW DJs Anne Litt & Valida
Grand Performances
350 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
KCRW’s Summer Nights series puts the spotlight on electronic singer, percussionist and activist Madame Gandhi, who performs with a full band. The night also includes DJ sets from Anne Litt and Valida.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 24 - Saturday, Sept. 25
Los Angeles Libros Bilingual Book Festival
Virtual Event
The festival offers a weekend of fun for all ages, including Spanish-language and bilingual storytelling, performances, workshops, online games and authors including Kim Guerra, Rafael López, Josué Cuentacuentos and Isol. The events stream live on Facebook and YouTube.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 24; 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood
Smothers Theatre
Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine
24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu
Two improv greats — best known for their work on the TV show Whose Line is it Anyway? — celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Scared Scriptless. The PG-rated show includes variations on the games showcased on TV and they're totally unscripted so no two are the same.
COST: $40 - $70; MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 24; 5 p.m.
Global Cuisine Cooking Lessons: African Chop
Online Event
The African Chop Food Truck teaches a virtual audience about the foods of Cameroon. Opportune Akendeu and Hector Tantoh discuss the dishes they ate growing up and demonstrate how to make ndolé, a stew of nuts, bitter leaves and fish or beef, with optional add-ins such as prawns, rice and a side of boiled plantains. Ingredient list will be sent upon RSVP.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Sept. 26; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
40th Annual Fascination of Orchids International Show
Santa Ana Zoo
1801 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana
Guests can appreciate the beauty and grace of the orchid while exploring displays, seminars and a vendor area. Local experts will be on-hand presenting educational demonstrations about repotting and mounting orchids. The event is free with zoo admission.
COST: $9 - $12 admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 25; 5 - 9 p.m.
Boardwalk Through the Ages
VICE Media
589 Venice Blvd., Venice
This outdoor photo exhibition features Henry Diltz, Estevan Oriol, Dotan Saguy, Pep Williams, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Paulo Freire Lopez and Gerry Beckley. There's a silent auction of large-format gallery images, with proceeds benefiting the Venice Heritage Museum.COST: FREE, but suggested donations $10 - $100; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Sept. 26
2XU Malibu Triathlon
Zuma Beach
30050 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu
Cheer on competitors from all over the world as they compete in running, biking and swimming events all weekend long. On Saturday, watch the Olympic distance triathlon (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run). On Sunday, catch the classic distance (1/2 mile swim, 17 mile bike, 4 mile run). The Super League Triathlon 2021 Championship Series’ Grand Finale runs concurrently. There are bleachers located at lifeguard tower 10 at Zuma Beach.
COST: FREE for spectators; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 25; 3 p.m.
Ozomatli with La Misa Negra
Aitken Arts Plaza
Chapman University
One University Dr, Orange
Enjoy Ozomatli's blend of Latin fusion, salsa, funk, jazz, reggae, rap and rock. The Oakland-based seven-piece band La Misa Negra opens with a danceable mix of cumbia music and Afro-Latin rhythms. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket for seating on the lawn.
COST: $30; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 25; 8 p.m.
The Layers of Tom Lehrer
The Wren Theater @ The Irish Import Shop
742 Vine St., Hollywood
Watch an encore performance of a Hollywood Fringe Festival winner. The one-man show by Allan Murray highlights the life of Tom Lehrer, a comedy star of the ‘50s, ‘60s and early ‘70s who gave up his career to teach math. Lehrer influenced many of today’s comedians, including Weird Al Yankovic, Bo Burnham, Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Flight of the Conchords.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.
Global Citizen Live
Greek Theatre
2700 N. Vermont Ave., Griffith Park
This 24-hour benefit concert asks global citizens, artists and leaders from around the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. With several cities hosting concerts, L.A.'s edition features Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., OneRepublic, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer.
COST: $100 - $1,000; MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m. PT
Bacchus Uncorked: Wine Shops of Pompeii
Virtual Event
The Getty’s popular lecture series continues online with an examination of wine’s role in Roman culture. Archaeologist Steven Ellis shares insights from his excavations of a Pompeian neighborhood. Wine educator Diego Meraviglia introduces audiences to the varietals of southern Italy’s Campania region.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Sunday, Sept. 26
Dino Fest and Spider Pavilion Opening
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park
The museum holds its annual dinosaur festival with a meet-and-greets with paleontologists, take-home hands-on activities and the specimens in Dino Hall. Sunday also marks the opening of the Spider Pavilion (through Dec. 5) where visitors can take a peek at the secret lives of spiders.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Sunday, Sept. 26; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Pet Pawty @ Pan Pacific Park
Pan Pacific Park
7600 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
Attend a charity pet party in the park and visit with pet companies and vendors, stroll down the red carpet with your fur baby, enter a pet costume contest and enjoy music and food. To attend the event, you must download the PetSwapp app.
COST: FREE with app download; MORE INFO
Sunday, Sept. 26; 4 p.m.
Olivier Messiaen's Catalogue d'Oiseaux
Audubon Society at Debs Park
4700 Griffin Ave., Highland Park
The nonprofit Piano Spheres opens the season with a rare complete performance of Olivier Messiaen’s Catalogue d'oiseaux (Catalogue of the Birds) in an outdoor setting. There's a different pianist for each of the 13 movements. The event is also a fundraiser for Piano Spheres and the Audubon Center.
COST: $150; MORE INFO
Sunday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 31 (select dates)
House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée
York Manor
4908 York Blvd., Highland Park
Explore a bizarre residence while encountering magic, séances, tarot readings, roaming specters, secret games, giant Ouija boards, live music and cocktails. The spirits of the house focus their tale on the demise of the Vasiliev family at the hands of unholy “miracle man” Volkov (based on Rasputin’s relationship with the Romanov royal family). Guests are encouraged to dress up for the two-hour soirée. 21+.
COST: Tickets start at $55 include four miniature cocktails inspired by rooms in the residence; MORE INFO
Sunday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.
Mass + Q&A
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton play two sets of parents who agree to talk privately years after a tragedy that impacted their lives. Fran Kranz’s writing and directing debut is a thoughtful examination of grief for those who’ve been left behind. Stick around for a Q&A with Kranz and Dowd.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
CicLAvia Explores Guides
CicLAvia has created a number of mini-guides to help visitors explore various neighborhoods and must-see spots. Each route is meant to be traveled by walking, jogging or bicycling, so leave the car at home. The Boyle Heights guide highlights Libros Schmibros, Breed Street Shul, Jim’s Burgers #10 and Evergreen Cemetery & Jogging Path. Other CicLAvia guides include Central Avenue, Chinatown and El Pueblo, Civic Center and Little Tokyo, and the historic core. Download CicLAvia Explores guides for free.
Streaming Pick
Foundation
Adapting Isaac Asimov’s sprawling Foundation series for the screen, David S. Goyer took on the challenge of telling a story that spans centuries and weaves together numerous plot lines. Jared Harris (The Terror, The Crown) stars as Dr. Hari Seldon, a genius mathematician who predicts the fall of the empire. He and his loyal followers travel to the edge of space to preserve and rebuild their culture as the galaxy collapses. The the sci-fi series debuts on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes available on Friday. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:
- Jyan Isaac Horwitz, who launched his bakery last year out of a small window and through Instagram, has expanded. He opens a brick-and-mortar location of Jyan Isaac Bread on Thursday (1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica), selling fresh bread, seasonal jams and bagels (pictured above).
- Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week returns from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1 with more than a dozen restaurants offering prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus ($15-$50). Participating restaurants include Nabemono Shabu Shabu, Baja Cali Fish & Tacos, Limericks Tavern Alhambra, Dinner on Main and Shin-Sen-Gumi.
- Glendale’s new Sunday farmers market opened two weeks ago, featuring a number of Armenian vendors including Dilijan Curve Coffee, Baketo Bakery and Charqute (charcuterie boards). Located in front of the Glendale Public Library (222 E. Harvard St.), Artsakh Gardens Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. on Sundays. (h/t Eater LA)
- Emeye's Ethiopian Kitchen has been serving up tasty fare on Sundays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., at the African Marketplace & Drum Circle in Leimert Park. (h/t LA Taco)
- The 3rd annual LA Tequila Fest takes place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturda, 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. Sample tequilas from more than 40 brands including Mandala, Cazadores, Fortaleza and Don Fulano. Eat from food trucks and listen to tunes throughout the day. Tickets start at $65.
- Sushi Note in Sherman Oaks serves up a limited-run “biscotti flight” (crisp rice sushi), Friday - Sunday. It features two Ora King salmon biscotti with lemon, avocado and crispy leeks; and two house Cured Gravlax biscotti with crème fraiche and pickled wasabi stem ($11). There are other fresh fish biscotti selections on the permanent menu.
- Santa Monica pizza parlor Milo SRO closes on Oct. 10 so order your Sicilian or NY-style pies now. In the coming months, some SRO creations — such as its gluten-free dough — will head to its sister restaurant, Milo & Olive.
- Telco Brewery in Santa Clarita celebrates its three-year anniversary on Saturday, 12 - 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 and $20 (designated driver) and benefit the Santa Clarita Child & Family Center. The event is 21+.
- Hilarity for Charity, Seth Rogen's Alzheimer’s charity, collaborates with Adam Shapiro’s Shappy Pretzel Co. for pop-up pretzel shops at The Grove and The Americana at Brand (889 American Way). The shops debut on Friday in honor of World Alzheimer’s Month.
- Father's Office reopened its Arts District location last week, rejoining the Santa Monica and Culver City outposts, which were already back in operation. The DTLA location opens at 5 p.m., and it’s closed on Sunday and Mondays. House rules include: 21+. No substitutions, no ketchup and no outside beverages and food (includes birthday cakes).