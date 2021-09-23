The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Sept. 24 - 27

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.

Take a Haunted Hayride. Attend an orchid show. Check out a Dino Fest and a spider pavilion. Learn about the foods of Cameroon. Watch really fit people compete in a triathlon. Enjoy great outdoor concerts from Madame Gandhi, Ozomatli, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder.



Friday, Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m.

St. Vincent

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The multifaceted musician, singer, actress, songwriter and producer headlines the Bowl with Spoon and Mereba opening.

COST: Tickets start at $24 - $104; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Oct. 31 (select dates)

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Old Zoo at Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Dr., Griffith Park

The park’s grounds are transformed into Midnight Falls, an eerie village where it's always Halloween. The haunt has upgraded experiences and added attractions, characters and a ghostly theme. Guests can tour the local funeral parlor, the Midnight Mortuary Haunted House and the Dead End Diner, or take part in a Haunted Hayride or mazes. The events might be too intense for children 12 and younger.

COST: $29.99 - $109.99; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 24; 7 - 9 p.m.

Idiot Box

Gallery 1988

7308 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

One of our favorite Gallery 1988 shows returns this weekend, celebrating the modern era of television. The group show includes artists who have been inspired to create works based on series such as Ted Lasso and Schitt's Creek. The work will be available at the opening reception on Friday night, then online Saturday at 11 a.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 24; 6 - 10 p.m.

Madame Gandhi + KCRW DJs Anne Litt & Valida

Grand Performances

350 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

KCRW’s Summer Nights series puts the spotlight on electronic singer, percussionist and activist Madame Gandhi, who performs with a full band. The night also includes DJ sets from Anne Litt and Valida.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 24 - Saturday, Sept. 25

Los Angeles Libros Bilingual Book Festival

Virtual Event

The festival offers a weekend of fun for all ages, including Spanish-language and bilingual storytelling, performances, workshops, online games and authors including Kim Guerra, Rafael López, Josué Cuentacuentos and Isol. The events stream live on Facebook and YouTube.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring their 'Scared Scriptless' show to Pepperdine. (Courtesy of Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts)

Friday, Sept. 24; 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

Smothers Theatre

Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine

24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu

Two improv greats — best known for their work on the TV show Whose Line is it Anyway? — celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Scared Scriptless. The PG-rated show includes variations on the games showcased on TV and they're totally unscripted so no two are the same.

COST: $40 - $70; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 24; 5 p.m.

Global Cuisine Cooking Lessons: African Chop

Online Event

The African Chop Food Truck teaches a virtual audience about the foods of Cameroon. Opportune Akendeu and Hector Tantoh discuss the dishes they ate growing up and demonstrate how to make ndolé, a stew of nuts, bitter leaves and fish or beef, with optional add-ins such as prawns, rice and a side of boiled plantains. Ingredient list will be sent upon RSVP.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The 40th Annual Fascination of Orchids International Show and sale will be held at Santa Ana Zoo. (Courtesy of the Santa Ana Zoo)

Saturday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Sept. 26; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

40th Annual Fascination of Orchids International Show

Santa Ana Zoo

1801 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana

Guests can appreciate the beauty and grace of the orchid while exploring displays, seminars and a vendor area. Local experts will be on-hand presenting educational demonstrations about repotting and mounting orchids. The event is free with zoo admission.

COST: $9 - $12 admission; MORE INFO

'The Doors, 1969,' photo by Henry Diltz is featured in the group exhibition, 'Boardwalk Through the Ages.' (Courtesy of the Venice Heritage Museum)

Saturday, Sept. 25; 5 - 9 p.m.

Boardwalk Through the Ages

VICE Media

589 Venice Blvd., Venice

This outdoor photo exhibition features Henry Diltz, Estevan Oriol, Dotan Saguy, Pep Williams, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Paulo Freire Lopez and Gerry Beckley. There's a silent auction of large-format gallery images, with proceeds benefiting the Venice Heritage Museum.COST: FREE, but suggested donations $10 - $100; MORE INFO

Swimmers participate in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon at Zuma Beach on September 17, 2017, in Malibu, California (Noel Vasquez / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Sept. 26

2XU Malibu Triathlon

Zuma Beach

30050 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu

Cheer on competitors from all over the world as they compete in running, biking and swimming events all weekend long. On Saturday, watch the Olympic distance triathlon (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run). On Sunday, catch the classic distance (1/2 mile swim, 17 mile bike, 4 mile run). The Super League Triathlon 2021 Championship Series’ Grand Finale runs concurrently. There are bleachers located at lifeguard tower 10 at Zuma Beach.

COST: FREE for spectators; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 25; 3 p.m.

Ozomatli with La Misa Negra

Aitken Arts Plaza

Chapman University

One University Dr, Orange

Enjoy Ozomatli's blend of Latin fusion, salsa, funk, jazz, reggae, rap and rock. The Oakland-based seven-piece band La Misa Negra opens with a danceable mix of cumbia music and Afro-Latin rhythms. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket for seating on the lawn.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Comedian, actor and director Allan Murray stars in the one-man show 'The Layers of Tom Lehrer.' (Courtesy of Allan Murray)

Saturday, Sept. 25; 8 p.m.

The Layers of Tom Lehrer

The Wren Theater @ The Irish Import Shop

742 Vine St., Hollywood

Watch an encore performance of a Hollywood Fringe Festival winner. The one-man show by Allan Murray highlights the life of Tom Lehrer, a comedy star of the ‘50s, ‘60s and early ‘70s who gave up his career to teach math. Lehrer influenced many of today’s comedians, including Weird Al Yankovic, Bo Burnham, Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Flight of the Conchords.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m.

Global Citizen Live

Greek Theatre

2700 N. Vermont Ave., Griffith Park

This 24-hour benefit concert asks global citizens, artists and leaders from around the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. With several cities hosting concerts, L.A.'s edition features Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., OneRepublic, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer.

COST: $100 - $1,000; MORE INFO



Saturday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m. PT

Bacchus Uncorked: Wine Shops of Pompeii

Virtual Event

The Getty’s popular lecture series continues online with an examination of wine’s role in Roman culture. Archaeologist Steven Ellis shares insights from his excavations of a Pompeian neighborhood. Wine educator Diego Meraviglia introduces audiences to the varietals of southern Italy’s Campania region.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Natural History Museum presents Dino Fest with activities available on site and for at home. (Courtesy of Natural History Museum)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Dino Fest and Spider Pavilion Opening

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

The museum holds its annual dinosaur festival with a meet-and-greets with paleontologists, take-home hands-on activities and the specimens in Dino Hall. Sunday also marks the opening of the Spider Pavilion (through Dec. 5) where visitors can take a peek at the secret lives of spiders.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 26; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pet Pawty @ Pan Pacific Park

Pan Pacific Park

7600 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Attend a charity pet party in the park and visit with pet companies and vendors, stroll down the red carpet with your fur baby, enter a pet costume contest and enjoy music and food. To attend the event, you must download the PetSwapp app .

COST: FREE with app download; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 26; 4 p.m.

Olivier Messiaen's Catalogue d'Oiseaux

Audubon Society at Debs Park

4700 Griffin Ave., Highland Park

The nonprofit Piano Spheres opens the season with a rare complete performance of Olivier Messiaen’s Catalogue d'oiseaux (Catalogue of the Birds) in an outdoor setting. There's a different pianist for each of the 13 movements. The event is also a fundraiser for Piano Spheres and the Audubon Center.

COST: $150; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 31 (select dates)

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

York Manor

4908 York Blvd., Highland Park

Explore a bizarre residence while encountering magic, séances, tarot readings, roaming specters, secret games, giant Ouija boards, live music and cocktails. The spirits of the house focus their tale on the demise of the Vasiliev family at the hands of unholy “miracle man” Volkov (based on Rasputin’s relationship with the Romanov royal family). Guests are encouraged to dress up for the two-hour soirée. 21+.

COST: Tickets start at $55 include four miniature cocktails inspired by rooms in the residence; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Mass + Q&A

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton play two sets of parents who agree to talk privately years after a tragedy that impacted their lives. Fran Kranz’s writing and directing debut is a thoughtful examination of grief for those who’ve been left behind. Stick around for a Q&A with Kranz and Dowd.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Explore L.A. neighborhoods without a car through 'CicLAvia Explores' guides. (Courtesy CicLAvia)

Outdoor Pick

CicLAvia Explores Guides

CicLAvia has created a number of mini-guides to help visitors explore various neighborhoods and must-see spots. Each route is meant to be traveled by walking, jogging or bicycling, so leave the car at home. The Boyle Heights guide highlights Libros Schmibros, Breed Street Shul, Jim’s Burgers #10 and Evergreen Cemetery & Jogging Path. Other CicLAvia guides include Central Avenue, Chinatown and El Pueblo, Civic Center and Little Tokyo, and the historic core. Download CicLAvia Explores guides for free.

Streaming Pick

Foundation

Adapting Isaac Asimov’s sprawling Foundation series for the screen, David S. Goyer took on the challenge of telling a story that spans centuries and weaves together numerous plot lines. Jared Harris (The Terror, The Crown) stars as Dr. Hari Seldon, a genius mathematician who predicts the fall of the empire. He and his loyal followers travel to the edge of space to preserve and rebuild their culture as the galaxy collapses. The the sci-fi series debuts on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes available on Friday. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

Jyan Isaac Bread opens in Santa Monica featuring fresh bagels, breads and seasonal jams. (Dan Howell)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:

