Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 19 - 21
Immerse yourself in K-pop culture at KCON. Celebrate South Park’s 25 years. Shop at the Queer Mercado. Check out Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with orchestra.
Friday, Aug. 19 - Saturday, Aug. 20; 8 p.m.
The Gipsy Kings feat. Nicolas Reyes
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The international stars have been blending a mix of flamenco, salsa and pop for more than 30 years and play two nights at the Bowl. Brazilian singer-songwriter and musician Rogê opens.
COST: $24 - $215; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. - Saturday, Aug. 20
Fused – A Celebration Of Dance
Alex Theatre
216 N Brand Blvd., Glendale
Contempo Arts Productions presents a full-length production of six works that fuse ballet with other dance styles, including contemporary, freestyle, Ghawazi, hip hop and tango.
COST: $29 - $99; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 19 - Sunday, Aug. 21
Echo Farce Rising
The Echo
1822 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park
Echoplex
1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park
In lieu of the Echo Park Rising festival, the music venues host a free, all-ages weekend of dozens of local musicians and artists, including Bonavega, Buyepongo, Pom Poms, The Rippertons, Rocket 9, Yungatita Yungkazi and Year of the Crow.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Aug. 19 - Sunday, Aug. 21
KCON LA
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
The largest fan gathering of Korean entertainment and culture returns for the first time since 2019, celebrating 10 years. The daytime portion of KCON is at the LA Convention Center and features panels, workshops, performances, exhibit booths and a Korean Marketplace. Concerts by Korean artists, including headliners CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, ITZY, NMIXX, STAYC, THE BOYZ and WJSN.
COST: Convention tickets start at $45; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 20; 5 p.m. (doors)
Gordo
Pershing Square
532 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.
Get ready to dance the night away. The acclaimed house music DJ/producer performs a five-hour solo show in the park. It’s the final gig at Pershing Square before it closes to undergo construction.
COST: $62.15; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 20 - Sunday, Aug. 21
Head In The Clouds (HITC) Festival 2022
Brookside at the Rose Bowl
1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena
88rising, the global music and media company that amplifies Asian talent and culture presents a music fest headlined by Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Yebi Labs (Joji DJ Set), BIBI, Jay Park and CHUNG HA. HITC also includes art activations, food vendors curated by 626 Night Market and cocktails for those 21+ offered by Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky.
COST: GA weekend passes start at $275; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 20; 12 - 6 p.m.
LotZilla: Death to Summer
Revenge Of
3420 Eagle Rock Blvd., Ste. A, Glassell Park
The comic book store holds its last big summer parking lot event, featuring vendors for clothing (new and vintage), art, collectibles, and their merchandise for sale. Food vendors include Alphabet City PIzza and Rad Coffee.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 20; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
South Park 25th Anniversary Experience
Hollywood and Vine, Hollywood
Comedy Central’s animated comedy classic celebrates its 25th anniversary with an immersive, traveling exhibition in a shipping container that stops in Hollywood this weekend. Check out props, memorabilia, artwork, collectibles and never-before-seen scripts, storyboards, and concept art from the show created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 20; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Queer Mercado
The Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy
319 N. Humphreys Ave., East Los Angeles
The monthly marketplace of Queer / LGBT+ creators, vendors and artists return this Saturday and every third Saturday of the month. In addition to shopping, the market features live music and DJs, drag performances and tacos (and more food vendors).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 20; 12 - 4 p.m.
Summer Saturdays
Hauser & Wirth / Manuela
901 E. 3rd St., downtown L.A.
The summer party takes place in Hauser & Wirth’s garden in the Arts District with tunes spun by DJ Sizzle Fantastic. The gallery’s restaurant Manuela serves specialty cocktails using herbs from the garden. Restaurant reservations are highly recommended for brunch. Explore free exhibitions of immersive artworks by artists Mika Rottenberg and Paul McCarthy in between drinks and bites.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Aug. 20; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Brody Stevens Festival of Friendship 818 Walk
Reseda Park
18411 Victory Blvd., Reseda
The nonprofit organization Comedy Gives Back teams with the walk that honors the legacy of late comic Brody Stevens. Funds raised through the 5k walk through the streets of Reseda will benefit the safety net for comedians in need of mental health services and addiction treatment. Participants will receive a Brody gift bag. The walk will be preceded by an unveiling of the Brody Forever 818 mural at 9 a.m. The walk takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a post-walk rally with guest speakers, comedians, and music/food.
COST: $50 - $60; MORE INFO
Sunday, Aug. 21; 7 p.m.
Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Grammy-winning LA native Flying Lotus, the multihyphenate producer-composer-rapper-filmmaker and founder of Brainfeeder Records, and the funk-soul outfit Hiatus Kaiyote team up with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for a night to remember.
COST: $21 - $150; MORE INFO
Sunday, Aug. 21; 2 p.m.
Sunday Tiki Bingo
The Bamboo Club
3522 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Play bingo with resident Tiki Ha Ha comedian Christopher Wonder calling the numbers. If you can’t make it this month, the bingo game returns every third Sunday of the month.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Aug. 21; 3 - 8 p.m.
Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions
Grand Park
200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The outdoor summer dance party is part of Grand Park’s milestone 10th anniversary. Pack a picnic and listen to house music all afternoon long with tunes spun by DJ Adé, Jerry Flores, DJ Rashida, KG Superstar, Tony Touch, Tailwind Turner and surprise guests.. Food and beverages, including cocktails, will be available for purchase. (No outside alcohol is permitted).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Aug. 21; 2 - 8 p.m.
Fiorucci's Gondola Getaway
Anchors Away Boat Rentals
6274 E. Pacific Coast Hwy. Dock, Long Beach
The Italian food company brings a relaxing getaway to Long Beach featuring charcuterie, signature drinks, live poems from Ars Poetica and gondola rides as spaces become available.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Aug. 21 - Sunday, April 9, 2023
Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898-1971
Academy Museum
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The museum’s latest exhibition explores how Black performers and filmmakers have helped define cinema in the United States through both independent filmmaking and within the studio system. Regeneration features rarely seen excerpts of films restored by the Academy Film Archive, narrative films and documentaries, newsreels and home movies, photographs, scripts, drawings, costumes, equipment, posters, and historical materials, and augmented reality experiences (AR) as well as works by contemporary artists. An accompanying film series runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 29.
COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Aug. 21; 7:30 p.m.
Million Dollar Quartet
Mission San Juan Capistrano
26801 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano
On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for one night for a legendary jam session. This Tony Award-nominated musical, directed by James Moye with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, is inspired by that one evening.
COST: $15 - $42; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
CicLAvia — Meet the Hollywoods
East Hollywood, Hollywood and West Hollywood
Hop on your bike, board, skates or feet to experience a 6.6-mile CicLAvia route between Sunset and Virgil and Santa Monica / San Vicente on Sunday, Aug. 21. Much of the route traverses Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards, which will be closed off to cars from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No motors are allowed except for motorized wheelchairs and related vehicles for people with disabilities. Remember to wear a helmet when riding — it's the law if you're under 18.
Viewing Pick
Bad Sisters
The dark comedy and thriller comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 19. Sharon Horgan (who we loved in Catastrophe) leads a cast including Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson, who play the Garvey sisters. They’re bound together by a promise to protect each other after the premature death of their parents — and especially after a brother-in-law ends up dead.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Los Angeles’ Black Restaurant Week — “More than Just a Week” — runs from Aug. 19 to 28, highlighting restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and other Black creators. Participants include Blaqhausnoho, Jerk Wings Cafe, The Kobbler King, Baba’s Vegan and 1010 Wine and Events.
- Guerrilla Tacos in downtown LA holds a yard sale on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nosh on tacos while you shop for kitchen equipment and home decor (market price for refurbished Guerrilla Tacos equipment). The yard sale menu includes $3 tacos, snacks, $12 margaritas and $10 mimosas.
- The latest Tay Ho Restaurant opened in Chino Hills (3410 Grand Avenue, Suite C) last week, offering Vietnamese street food (pictured above) and other eclectic Asian dishes including shrimp garlic noodles, banh cuon (rice crepes) and bun.
- Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival series takes place on Friday, Aug. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Bloc in downtown L.A. Sip whiskies, nibble on appetizers, learn cocktail recipes and chat with the makers and distillers. Must be 21+ to attend.
- Ggiata and Bricks & Wood hold a Welcome to Melrose Hill Block Party at Melrose at Western on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to midnight. Other vendors include Bridgetown Roti, La Morra Pizzeria, Kuya Lord, Heavy Handed, Happy Hour Tequila Seltzer, Los Magos Sotol and Jumbo Time Wines. Free to attend with RSVP, VIP wristbands are available for $30 - $45.
- Into fried chicken tenders? Also happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12 to 8 p.m. is Tender Fest Part II at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Food Vendors: Willie Mae’s, Howlin’ Rays (VIP), Raising Canes, Delilah, GoGo Bird, Original Dino’s Famous Chicken with “ConTenders”: Nobu Matsuhisa, Nyesha Arrington, Timothy Hollingsworth and others. Tickets: $50 - $175.
- The nonalcoholic retailer Boisson opens its first LA location on Friday in Brentwood (11762 San Vicente Blvd). Boisson offers more than 125 NA (nonalcoholic) brand options including Kin Euphorics, Ghia, Katy Perry’s De Soi and Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz.
- Eataly L.A. has teamed up with The Craft Spirits Cooperative and El Pintor to host a new pop-up bar at Terra. Agave In Color takes place during brunch every Saturday (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) through Sept. 3. Choose from four specialty tequila and mezcal cocktails, which are each inspired by a painting.