Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 19 - 21

Immerse yourself in K-pop culture at KCON. Celebrate South Park’s 25 years. Shop at the Queer Mercado. Check out Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with orchestra.



Friday, Aug. 19 - Saturday, Aug. 20; 8 p.m.

The Gipsy Kings feat. Nicolas Reyes

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The international stars have been blending a mix of flamenco, salsa and pop for more than 30 years and play two nights at the Bowl. Brazilian singer-songwriter and musician Rogê opens.

COST: $24 - $215; MORE INFO

Contempo Arts Productions presents FUSED – A CELEBRATION OF DANCE on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. (Courtesy of Contempo Arts Productions)

Friday, Aug. - Saturday, Aug. 20

Fused – A Celebration Of Dance

Alex Theatre

216 N Brand Blvd., Glendale

Contempo Arts Productions presents a full-length production of six works that fuse ballet with other dance styles, including contemporary, freestyle, Ghawazi, hip hop and tango.

COST: $29 - $99; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 19 - Sunday, Aug. 21

Echo Farce Rising

The Echo

1822 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

Echoplex

1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park

In lieu of the Echo Park Rising festival, the music venues host a free, all-ages weekend of dozens of local musicians and artists, including Bonavega, Buyepongo, Pom Poms, The Rippertons, Rocket 9, Yungatita Yungkazi and Year of the Crow.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Aug. 19 - Sunday, Aug. 21

KCON LA

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

The largest fan gathering of Korean entertainment and culture returns for the first time since 2019, celebrating 10 years. The daytime portion of KCON is at the LA Convention Center and features panels, workshops, performances, exhibit booths and a Korean Marketplace. Concerts by Korean artists, including headliners CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, ITZY, NMIXX, STAYC, THE BOYZ and WJSN.

COST: Convention tickets start at $45; MORE INFO

The acclaimed DJ and producer Gordo performs at Pershing Square – the last performance in the space for the next few years. (Courtesy of the artist)

Saturday, Aug. 20; 5 p.m. (doors)

Gordo

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.

Get ready to dance the night away. The acclaimed house music DJ/producer performs a five-hour solo show in the park. It’s the final gig at Pershing Square before it closes to undergo construction.

COST: $62.15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 20 - Sunday, Aug. 21

Head In The Clouds (HITC) Festival 2022

Brookside at the Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

88rising, the global music and media company that amplifies Asian talent and culture presents a music fest headlined by Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Yebi Labs (Joji DJ Set), BIBI, Jay Park and CHUNG HA. HITC also includes art activations, food vendors curated by 626 Night Market and cocktails for those 21+ offered by Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky.

COST: GA weekend passes start at $275; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 20; 12 - 6 p.m.

LotZilla: Death to Summer

Revenge Of

3420 Eagle Rock Blvd., Ste. A, Glassell Park

The comic book store holds its last big summer parking lot event, featuring vendors for clothing (new and vintage), art, collectibles, and their merchandise for sale. Food vendors include Alphabet City PIzza and Rad Coffee.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Comedy Central’s animated franchise South Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary this summer with the traveling, 'South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience.' (Courtesy of Comedy Central)

Saturday, Aug. 20; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

South Park 25th Anniversary Experience

Hollywood and Vine, Hollywood

Comedy Central’s animated comedy classic celebrates its 25th anniversary with an immersive, traveling exhibition in a shipping container that stops in Hollywood this weekend. Check out props, memorabilia, artwork, collectibles and never-before-seen scripts, storyboards, and concept art from the show created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 20; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Queer Mercado

The Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy

319 N. Humphreys Ave., East Los Angeles

The monthly marketplace of Queer / LGBT+ creators, vendors and artists return this Saturday and every third Saturday of the month. In addition to shopping, the market features live music and DJs, drag performances and tacos (and more food vendors).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Summer Saturdays continues at Hauser & Wirth in downtown L.A. with tunes spun by DJ Sizzle Fantastic. (Courtesy of Hauser & Wirth)

Saturday, Aug. 20; 12 - 4 p.m.

Summer Saturdays

Hauser & Wirth / Manuela

901 E. 3rd St., downtown L.A.

The summer party takes place in Hauser & Wirth’s garden in the Arts District with tunes spun by DJ Sizzle Fantastic . The gallery’s restaurant Manuela serves specialty cocktails using herbs from the garden. Restaurant reservations are highly recommended for brunch. Explore free exhibitions of immersive artworks by artists Mika Rottenberg and Paul McCarthy in between drinks and bites.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Aug. 20; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Brody Stevens Festival of Friendship 818 Walk

Reseda Park

18411 Victory Blvd., Reseda

The nonprofit organization Comedy Gives Back teams with the walk that honors the legacy of late comic Brody Stevens. Funds raised through the 5k walk through the streets of Reseda will benefit the safety net for comedians in need of mental health services and addiction treatment. Participants will receive a Brody gift bag. The walk will be preceded by an unveiling of the Brody Forever 818 mural at 9 a.m. The walk takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a post-walk rally with guest speakers, comedians, and music/food.

COST: $50 - $60; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 21; 7 p.m.

Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Grammy-winning LA native Flying Lotus, the multihyphenate producer-composer-rapper-filmmaker and founder of Brainfeeder Records, and the funk-soul outfit Hiatus Kaiyote team up with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for a night to remember.

COST: $21 - $150; MORE INFO



Sunday, Aug. 21; 2 p.m.

Sunday Tiki Bingo

The Bamboo Club

3522 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Play bingo with resident Tiki Ha Ha comedian Christopher Wonder calling the numbers. If you can’t make it this month, the bingo game returns every third Sunday of the month.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Aug. 21; 3 - 8 p.m.

Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The outdoor summer dance party is part of Grand Park’s milestone 10th anniversary. Pack a picnic and listen to house music all afternoon long with tunes spun by DJ Adé, Jerry Flores, DJ Rashida, KG Superstar, Tony Touch, Tailwind Turner and surprise guests.. Food and beverages, including cocktails, will be available for purchase. (No outside alcohol is permitted).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Sunday, Aug. 21; 2 - 8 p.m.

Fiorucci's Gondola Getaway

Anchors Away Boat Rentals

6274 E. Pacific Coast Hwy. Dock, Long Beach

The Italian food company brings a relaxing getaway to Long Beach featuring charcuterie, signature drinks, live poems from Ars Poetica and gondola rides as spaces become available.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Fredi Washington with Duke Ellington and his band appear in 'Black and Tan' (1929), featured in the Academy Museum's new exhibition, 'Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898-1971.' (Courtesy of the Margaret Herrick Library, Academy Museum of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences)

Sunday, Aug. 21 - Sunday, April 9, 2023

Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898-1971

Academy Museum

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum’s latest exhibition explores how Black performers and filmmakers have helped define cinema in the United States through both independent filmmaking and within the studio system. Regeneration features rarely seen excerpts of films restored by the Academy Film Archive, narrative films and documentaries, newsreels and home movies, photographs, scripts, drawings, costumes, equipment, posters, and historical materials, and augmented reality experiences (AR) as well as works by contemporary artists. An accompanying film series runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 29.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Aug. 21; 7:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Quartet

Mission San Juan Capistrano

26801 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano

On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for one night for a legendary jam session. This Tony Award-nominated musical, directed by James Moye with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, is inspired by that one evening.

COST: $15 - $42; MORE INFO

CicLAvia, from a recent version in Wilmington (Farah Sosa)

Outdoor Pick

CicLAvia — Meet the Hollywoods

East Hollywood, Hollywood and West Hollywood

Hop on your bike, board, skates or feet to experience a 6.6-mile CicLAvia route between Sunset and Virgil and Santa Monica / San Vicente on Sunday, Aug. 21. Much of the route traverses Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards, which will be closed off to cars from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No motors are allowed except for motorized wheelchairs and related vehicles for people with disabilities. Remember to wear a helmet when riding — it's the law if you're under 18.

Viewing Pick

Bad Sisters

The dark comedy and thriller comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 19. Sharon Horgan (who we loved in Catastrophe) leads a cast including Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson, who play the Garvey sisters. They’re bound together by a promise to protect each other after the premature death of their parents — and especially after a brother-in-law ends up dead.

The Vietnamese street food-influenced Tay Ho has opened a new location in Chino Hills. (LUCIANO PICAZO)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

