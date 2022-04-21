The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: April 22-24

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Friday, April 22 - Sunday, July 3

Street Art Alive

The Lume Los Angeles

1933 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The new digital art gallery presents the world premiere of an immersive street art exhibition. View works by 200 artists from more than 20 cities around the world, including Blek le Rat, D*Face, L.A.’s own Aly Kourouma aka Timbuctu State, Aaron “Woes” Martin, and Jayski-One. The experience includes interactive installations, a themed café and bar, and eight original full-sized sections of the Berlin Wall. The exhibition may not be suitable for some photosensitive individuals.

COST: General adult admission starts at $39; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, April 24

2022 TCM Classic Film Festival

Various Venues in Hollywood

The film festival returns in person this year, screening films from the pre-Hays Code era (including Three to a Match with Bette Davis), old favorites (The Third Man), restorations (Giant), and films with anniversaries and cast reunions (E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Diner, and Cooley High).

COST: Starting at $20 (individual tickets) - $2,549 (Spotlight passes); MORE INFO

The L.A. Phil opens its Gen X Festival at the The Walt Disney Concert Hall this weekend. (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Friday, April 22 - Saturday, May 14

The Gen X Festival

Various Venues

The L.A. Phil’s genre-crossing festival — co-curated by Thomas Adès, Liz Phair, and Waiting to X-Hale podcast hosts Karen Tongson and Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh — begins on Friday at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the concert Voices of a Generation, featuring Adès conducting with violinist Pekka Kuusisto. Other events include the I Heart the Valley panel at The Ford, Liz Phair in concert with other Gen Xers, and Sunshine and Noir: 1980s L.A. Horror Marathon.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO



Friday, April 22; 9 p.m.

This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party

Echoplex

1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the long-running pop music tribute dance party dedicated to Swedish pop star, producer, and DJ Robyn. Listen to Robyn’s hits, B-sides, lost tracks, remixes, and other pop faves like Gaga and Mariah Carey. Ages 21+.

COST: FREE - $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 23 - Sunday, April 24

L.A. Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

University Park

The massive, jam-packed literary festival returns in person to USC, featuring more than 500 writers, musicians, artists, and chefs in conversations, demonstrations, and book signings. Participants include Amanda Gorman, Billy Porter, Roxane Gay, Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez, Amor Towles, Michael Schur, Lisa See, and Jonathan Franzen.

COST: Festival admission is FREE, individual panels/event prices vary; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Shop, Sip and Stitch

Atelier Saucier Studio

10871 Washington Blvd., Ste. 101, Culver City

If you need to go fancy for your next dinner party, the L.A. tablescape brand holds a spring shopping event on Saturday. (Their linens are made from surplus fabric from the fashion houses in downtown L.A.) Enjoy drinks and fresh popcorn while shopping their entire collection and sample sale. Large Lemonade will be on site to custom chain-stitch monograms from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 23: 7:30 p.m.

Strong Words: Voices of the City

St. Francis Center/ Holy Spirit L.A.

3621 Brunswick Ave., Atwater Village

Celebrate the art of storytelling and listen to tales from Michael Coscia, Mario Diaz, Elaine Gale, Matthew Cuban Hernandez, and Vicki Juditz. The night also features a pop-up art show by Roy Cruz and music from cellist Connor Bogenreif. Tickets to the outdoor show must be purchased in advance. No walkup purchases.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Seeding the City

Helms Bakery District

8800 Venice Blvd., Culver City

The Helms Bakery District, in collaboration with Frances Anderton (formerly host of KCRW's Design and Architecture), presents an Earth Day event that celebrates creative designers who “green” the city in nontraditional ways. Learn through talks, tours, and workshops about ways people are transforming rooftops with trees, transit lines with flowers, and abandoned pools with plants. Also enjoy a vendor marketplace and popups.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

'Satan's Fall,' an oratorio by composer Stewart Copeland (formerly of The Police) has its West Coast premiere this weekend. (Photo courtesy of The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts)

Saturday, April 23: 7:30 p.m.

Satan's Fall

Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Attend the West Coast premiere of an oratorio rock opera by Stewart Copeland, composer and musician best known as a founding member of The Police. Copeland’s work and other pieces will be performed by Pepperdine’s Chamber Choir and the Pepperdine Pickford Ensemble under the direction of Ryan Board and N. Lincoln Hanks. The rock opera was inspired by John Milton’s Paradise Lost.

COST: $20–$40, $10 for Pepperdine students; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 23 - Sunday, May 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Ban.do Warehouse Sale

315 S Robertson Blvd., Beverly Grove

Save up to 80% off apparel, activewear, drinkware, tech, shoes, bags, and accessories. If you spend $100+, you’ll get a free gift and goodie bag. Free products for the first people at the door each day, too. For priority entry, sign up to reserve a timeslot.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Shop and support your local record store for Record Store Day on April 23,. (Rich Fury / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, April 23

Record Store Day

Various locations

Get out and celebrate indie record stores and vinyl culture on Saturday for the annual Record Store Day. There are a number of special releases and promotions at dozens of participating stores in SoCal, including Third Eye Records in Long Beach, Amoeba in Hollywood, and Rhino Records in Claremont.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

The outdoor play 'Ramona' returns to the Ramona Bowl for the first time in two years. (Courtesy of the Ramona Pageant Association)

Saturdays - Sundays, April 23 - May 1

99th Annual RAMONA Pageant

Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre

27400 Ramona Bowl Rd., Hemet

The long-running drama returns for its 99th staging after a two-year absence. Hundreds of actors, dancers, musicians, horses, cowboys, and members of Southern California’s Native Tribes come together to re-create a classic love story based on actual events that took place in early California during the 1850s. Ramona also represents the tragic history of Southern California’s Indigenous peoples.

COST: $11.25 - $65; MORE INFO



Saturday, April 23; 8 p.m.

Metalachi

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd, 2nd Floor, Hollywood

The band that covers heavy metal and rock tunes with a mariachi twist returns to L.A. The Ghastlies open the night. Ages 21+.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 24: 8:30 p.m.

Hasan Minhaj

Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

Watch the Peabody Award-winning comic in this cellphone- and camera-free show. Minhaj is best known for his breakout special Homecoming King and the political satire of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Ages 13+.

COST: Tickets start at $48.50; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 24 - Sunday, May 22

2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Oaklawn Manor, South Pasadena

Take a tour of this year’s Showcase House: a 1905 English Tudor mansion in South Pasadena with 20+ transformed spaces. Don’t forget to stay for the pop-up shops and a glass of wine at the onsite restaurant.

COST: $40 - $50; MORE INFO

A new exhibition at LACMA showcases the work of late designer Alexander McQueen, whose influences spanned time, geography, media and technology. (© Museum Associates/LACMA)

Sunday, April 24 - Sunday, Oct. 9

Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse

LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum opens an exhibition that contextualizes the work of the late English artist and designer McQueen (1969–2010) within art history. Featuring nearly 200 objects, the exhibition places more than 70 McQueen designs with examples of costume and textiles, decorative arts, paintings, sculptures, prints, and photographs by 35 other artists — primarily drawn from LACMA’s permanent collection. LACMA's presentation marks the first McQueen exhibition on the West Coast.

COST: Free - $25; MORE INFO

The Southern California Mountains Foundation hosts a series of wildflower walks at the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve. (Courtesy of the Southern California Mountains Foundation)

Outdoor Pick

Baldwin Lake Pebble Plain Wildflower Walks

Road trip time: The Southern California Mountains Foundation hosts a series of wildflower walks at the Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve (44865, 44999 N. Shore Dr.) in Big Bear most Saturdays through June 25. The guided walks take place at 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. along the north shore of the lake, teaching guests about the regional flowers — many of which are found only in Big Bear, such as the “Belly Plants.”

Viewing Pick

The Flight Attendant, Season 2

If you haven’t seen season 1 of The Flight Attendant , mild spoilers ahead: Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is now a flight attendant in L.A., working on her sobriety — and for the CIA as a side hustle. As her luck would have it, she witnesses a new murder. New Season 2 cast members include Sharon Stone, who plays Cassie’s estranged mother. The first two episodes are available now, followed by two more on April 28, then weekly single-episode releases on HBO Max.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills welcomes the London team from Claridge’s to offer a decadent alfresco tea service. (Courtesy of Claridge's London)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Goodboybob coffee roasters in Santa Monica presents a free tasting and discussion about their rare coffees and their partnership with the Cup of Excellence Program on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Guests enjoy a tasting of three Cup Of Excellence coffees from Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Colombia.

in Santa Monica presents a about their rare coffees and their partnership with the Cup of Excellence Program on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Guests enjoy a tasting of three Cup Of Excellence coffees from Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Colombia. Bellwether Coffee holds a Crop to Cup Pop Up Earth Day Event at Sip and Sonder in Inglewood from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The day focuses on the environmental impact of coffee on the planet, and also includes giveaways, community clean-up, composting lessons, and a look at sustainable practices in the coffee industry.

at Sip and Sonder in Inglewood from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The day focuses on the environmental impact of coffee on the planet, and also includes giveaways, community clean-up, composting lessons, and a look at sustainable practices in the coffee industry. This weekend (April 22-24), more than 15 eateries from L.A.’s Eastside are highlighting their signature dishes and new offerings for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery. Taste of the Eastside donates 25% of the order to this year's nonprofit beneficiaries: Silver Lake's nonprofit Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School and Friends Of the L.A. River (FOLAR). Participating vendors include Homestate, Silver Lake Wine, Mazal, Pocha L.A., Amiga Amore, and others.

donates 25% of the order to this year's nonprofit beneficiaries: Silver Lake's nonprofit Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School and Friends Of the L.A. River (FOLAR). Participating vendors include Homestate, Silver Lake Wine, Mazal, Pocha L.A., Amiga Amore, and others. The California Wine Festival takes place at Dana Point’s Sea Terrace Park on Saturday, April 23 from 1-4 p.m. (VIPs can enter starting at 12 p.m.). Nosh on food while sipping wines and local craft brews by the ocean. The event is 21+. General admission tickets are $75.

takes place at Dana Point’s Sea Terrace Park on Saturday, April 23 from 1-4 p.m. (VIPs can enter starting at 12 p.m.). Nosh on food while sipping wines and local craft brews by the ocean. The event is 21+. General admission tickets are $75. Get those pinkies ready to indulge in a decadent tea al fresco at the Maybourne Beverly Hills. Welcoming its sister hotel Claridge’s for an afternoon tea residency from April 23-30 , Claridge’s Executive Chef Martyn Nail brings the Claridge’s scone recipe with him, adding to a fusion of California and English tea styles including British smoked salmon and cucumber sandwiches sitting alongside Maine lobster and flour tortillas. A selection of loose-leaf teas, curated by tea connoisseur Henrietta Lovell of Rare Tea Co., will be offered, with Laurent Perrier champagne served at the experience’s end. Tickets: $150 (excluding tax and service charge).

, Claridge’s Executive Chef Martyn Nail brings the Claridge’s scone recipe with him, adding to a fusion of California and English tea styles including British smoked salmon and cucumber sandwiches sitting alongside Maine lobster and flour tortillas. A selection of loose-leaf teas, curated by tea connoisseur Henrietta Lovell of Rare Tea Co., will be offered, with Laurent Perrier champagne served at the experience’s end. Tickets: $150 (excluding tax and service charge). Chef/owner Chris Santos recently added new menu items to brunch service at Beauty & Essex in the newish Vinyl District in Hollywood. Of course, there’s the go-to Oreo cookie pancakes with vanilla icing or the Roasted Strawberry Ricotta Toast, but new offerings include chilaquiles with pulled chicken, shrimp & grits, and vegan soyrizo tacos.

recently added new menu items to brunch service at in the newish Vinyl District in Hollywood. Of course, there’s the go-to Oreo cookie pancakes with vanilla icing or the Roasted Strawberry Ricotta Toast, but new offerings include chilaquiles with pulled chicken, shrimp & grits, and vegan soyrizo tacos. Viceroy Santa Monica’s restaurant Sugar Palm launched its new Puppy Brunch menu available every weekend from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., featuring special eats and drinks for the pups, including chicken & rice, salmon stir fry — and the Snoop Doggy Dog “dogtail” with CBD oil, peanut butter, banana, and almond milk.