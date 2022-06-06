Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 6 - 9

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Catch a show at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Celebrate Pride with the Groundlings. Watch the classic Rashomon on the big screen. Relive the early aughts with the Backstreet Boys.



Monday, June 6; 8 p.m.

The Gale

The Groundlings Theatre

7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

Everyone’s welcome to celebrate Pride Month with The Groundlings as they present a “ferociously queer” night of long-form improv. The Gale creator Chris Eckert stars along with Drew Droege, Jimmy Fowlie, John Hartman, Lucas Hazlett, Peter Kim, Jay Renshaw, Stephanie Ritter and Pete Zias.

COST: $18; MORE INFO

Monday, June 6; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with James Burrows

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Bram Goldsmith Theater

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Wallis and Writers Bloc present a conversation with legendary TV sitcom director James Burrows (Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace), moderated by Jason Bateman. Burrows discusses his long career in tandem with the release of his memoir, Directed by James Burrows.

COST: $25 - $61; MORE INFO

Monday, June 6; 7:30 p.m.

Arthouse 101: Rashomon

The Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St. #100, Santa Ana

The Frida starts its Arthouse 101 series with Akira Kurosawa's 1950 samurai drama that’s based on Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s short story “In a Grove." Three men wait out a storm and discuss the murder of a local samurai; their accounts differ and raise more questions, including the nature of truth itself.

COST: $7.50 for general admission; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 7; All day! (Vote Centers: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Election Day, Folks!

Vote Centers, Ballot Boxes

All Over!

Have you cast your vote yet? If you haven’t, don’t sweat! You can head on down to any Vote Center across L.A. County (find one here) or one of many ballot boxes (find one here). And if you’re looking to bone up on your knowledge before conducting your civic duty, be sure to check out our robust Voter Game Plan. And after you’ve all checked off all your boxes and that ballot clinks into your nearest receptacle of democracy, come on back to LAist for all of the latest, updating results on election day.

Tuesday, June 7; 7:30 p.m.

Kate Berlant: Like You've Never Seen Her

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

The comedy venue hosts its weekly hour of standup with Berlant, who has an upcoming Peacock sketch comedy special with John Early.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 7; 7:30 p.m.

Backstreet Boys

The Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Everybody, rock your body because BSB (née Backstreet men) are back— playing the Bowl as part of their DNA World Tour.

COST: Tickets start at $90; MORE INFO

'Woman-Ochre,'1954-1955, by Willem de Kooning will be on view to the public for the first time since it was stolen 30 years ago. (Collection of the University of Arizona Museum of Art, Tucson. Gift of Edward J. Gallagher, Jr. © 2022 The Willem de Kooning Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)

Tuesday, June 7 - Sunday, Aug. 28

Conserving de Kooning: Theft and Recovery

The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

After a challenging conservation process, Willem de Kooning’s painting Woman-Ochre (1954–1955) will be on view to the public more than 30 years after it was cut from its frame and stolen from the University of Arizona Museum of Art.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 7; 8 p.m.

The Beverly Hills Hotel’s 110th Anniversary Summer Movie Series

The Cabana Cafe

9641 Sunset Blvd. Beverly Hills

The swanky hotel introduces an equally swanky (i.e., expensive) movie series at its pool this summer. The monthly screenings feature films shot at the hotel, including Troop Beverly Hills (June 7) and Beverly Hills Cop (July 6). Guests can rent the poolside cabanas for up to four people, which includes the movie, unlimited champagne, cocktails, charcuterie, snacks, and desserts.

COST: $1,500 per cabana for four; MORE INFO



Wednesday, June 8 - Friday, June 24

Mark Dean Veca: Ornamental Illness, Part II at ROW DTLA

ROW DTLA

777 South Alameda St., Building 1, Suite 120, downtown L.A.

The L.A. artist exhibits new screen-printed editions, new paintings and sculptures in an expanded version of his recent show in San Francisco. Veca is known for creating paintings, drawings and installations of surreal cartoons, psychedelic landscapes and pop culture iconography. The opening reception takes place on Saturday, June 11 from 5 to 9 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Chuck D of Public Enemy discusses his visual art in relation to the social and political impact of Hip-Hop culture and Black artistic expression. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, June 8 - Thursday, June 9; 7 p.m.

Conversations at CAAM

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

The museum features two great discussion programs this week. First up on Wedsnesday, Chuck D of Public Enemy discusses his visual art in relation to the social and political impact of Hip-Hop culture and Black artistic expression with author and Hip-Hop feminist Joan Morgan. On Thursday, there’s a conversation between writer and artist Saul Williams and Hamza Walker, LAXART Director and art scholar, about the intersection of art and politics in America.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 8; 5 p.m.

TVP Talks: How Celebrities are Driving Impact Through Social Entrepreneurship

The West Hollywood EDITION

9040 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

The Virtue Project, an LA-based social impact consultancy, hosts a panel event that examines the celebrity social entrepreneurial model that creates impact. Panelists include Romola Ratnam, SVP of Endeavor Social Impact; Kimberly Kreuzberger, founder of Pivot Projects; Lacy Lew Nguyen Wright, executive director of Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Foundation; Ashley Greene and Olivia Khoury, actor, creator and co-founders of Hummingway; and Milan Blagojevic, VP of Public Relations at Full Picture.

COST: RSVP at info@thevirtueproject.co to have attendance confirmed, subject to availability; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 26

Hollywood Fringe Festival

Various Venues

More than 1,000 performances and events take place in dozens of venues throughout Hollywood for the 2022 edition of the festival. Titles include: Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical, The Pig Farm and The Bearer of Bad News. Buy the Fringe Button ($5) for $1 off all show tickets, deals through our Hot Spot program and access to Fringe events, including the opening and closing night parties.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 9; 8 p.m.

Pod Save America: (A)live And On Tour 2022

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The Crooked Media podcast from four former aides to President Barack Obama (Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor) bring their frank political talk to live audiences, taking on subjects like free press and threats to our democracy.

COST: Tickets start at $49.50; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 9; 7 p.m.

All About Evil

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Cinematic Void and Severin Films screen the 2010 horror film starring Natasha Lyonne as a mousy librarian who inherits her father’s failing movie theater. In the process of saving the theater, she discovers her penchant for filmmaking and murder. The gory film is written and directed by Joshua Grannell aka Peaches Christ, who does a Q&A with producer Darren Stein, and actors Thomas Dekker, Mink Stole, Noah Segan, Patrick Bristow, Ashley Fink, Jade Ramsey, and Nikita Ramsey.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Ms. Marvel

Before you roll your eyes at another Marvel superhero show, hear us out on this one. Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teen growing up in New Jersey. She likes gaming and comic books — especially Capt. Marvel — and eventually acquires superpowers of her own. The six-episode series introduces Ms. Marvel as the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. Ms. Marvel launches on Disney+ on June 8.

Sandbar Cocina y Tequila opens to the public on June 9 in Huntington Beach. Ryan Tanaka)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this week:

