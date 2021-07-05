The Best IRL And Virtual Events Happening In SoCal This Week: July 5 - 8

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Check out a cardboard community art gallery. Shop at a marketplace for the odd and occult. Listen as Patti LaBelle revisits her bestselling cookbook. Attend a dance performance on an outdoor cityscape. See Black Widow early at a fan screening. Enjoy an evening of performances inspired by Andy Warhol.



Monday, July 5 - Friday, Sept. 3

Festival of Arts Fine Art Show & Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

The outdoor fine art show opens on Monday, July 5, welcoming guests back after last summer’s hiatus. The renowned Pageant of the Masters — the presentation of tableaux vivants ("living pictures”) that feature real people recreating famous works of art — opens on Wednesday, July 7 at the outdoor amphitheater. This year’s show, Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories, focuses on American art.

COST: Pageant tickets start at $25, art show tickets run from $5 - $15; FREE; MORE INFO

Patti LaBelle performs during A Grammy Salute To The Sounds of Change. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tuesday, July 6; 6 p.m. PT

Patti LaBelle with Tamar Braxton

Live Talks L.A. welcomes the "godmother of soul" Patti LaBelle, who revisits her bestselling cookbook, LaBelle Cuisine, published more than 20 years ago. The updated anniversary edition includes a few more family recipes. LaBelle chats with Tamar Braxton for this virtual event. On Thursday, Live Talks also hosts musician Richard Marx who discusses his memoir with Patton Oswalt.

COST: FREE - $40; MORE INFO

Chef Fulvio Siccardi makes fresh pasta during the International Alba White Truffle Fair on November 9, 2019 in Italy. (Giorgio Perottino / Getty Images for Ente Fiera Internazionale del Tartufo Bianco d' Alba)

Wednesday, July 7; 6:30 p.m. PT

Live Pasta Cooking Class

Chef Andy Chavez of Osteria la Buca makes a fresh summer pasta dish with proceeds benefitting the L.A. Mission. Just watch or cook along. Pick-up pasta kits will be available starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. A wine pairing option is also available for $35 more.

COST: $40 for Zoom only, $120 (pasta kit); MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 7 - Sunday, July 11; 7 - 10 p.m. PT

Bazaar Bizarre: A Pop-up Retail Experience

ZJU Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Visit Zombie’s Joe’s mysterious hidden marketplace of the odd and occult, along with peculiar services provided by colorful characters roaming around. The rummage sale and an immersive performance experience, directed by Brandon Slezak and produced by Zombie Joe, are recommended for those ages 15+. Walk-up admission only.

COST: FREE rummage sale, $10 for performance; MORE INFO

REDCAT presents the world premiere of the dance work "Sugar Houses" from Rosanna Gamson World Wide. (Rosanna Green)

Thursday, July 8 - Saturday, July 10

Sugar Houses

Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT)

631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A.

Six singer-dancer-actors perform a deconstructed version of "Hansel and Gretel" in this world premiere at REDCAT. L.A.-based choreographer Rosanna Gamson presents the narrative through the structure of the horror genre. The live-streamed version of the show will be available on July 11.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

The neon sign for Ship's Westwood, a Googie-style coffee shop located at 10877 Wilshire Blvd. in Westwood, shown in 1978. This was the first of three locations for the restaurant chain, which was opened by Matt Shipman in 1956 and later owned and operated by his son Emmett. Designed by Martin Stern Jr., this structure was demolished in 1984 and replaced with a high-rise office building. (Anne Laskey/Los Angeles Photographers Collection / Los Angeles Public Library Collection)

Thursday, July 8; 6 p.m.

Everything Now: Lessons from the City-State of Los Angeles

Sometimes, it seems like the East Coast's #1 export is fumbling essays attempting to explain Los Angeles to the rest of the world. Bonus points if the writer has only lived in L.A. for two hot seconds. If this sort of thing is your jam, author and essayist Rosecrans Baldwin talks with fellow author Steph Cha about his new book, Everything Now, which "approaches the metropolis from unexpected angles" and "allows us, finally, to grasp a place... whose idiosyncrasies both magnify those of America, and are so fully its own." Do the laws of space and time even function here (in Los Angeles!) as they do in the rest of the known universe? Watch the conversation online via Book Soup. Or don't.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Heidi Duckler Dance will hold an outdoor performance on The Culver Steps in Culver City, accompanied by a live band. (Jonnu Singleton)

Thursday, July 8 - Friday, July 9

Honest Purpose

The Culver Steps

9300 Culver Blvd., Culver City

The L.A.-based Heidi Duckler Dance company presents a series of site-specific performances at the Culver Steps, accompanied by a live four-piece band led by Dwight Trible. The work explores private and public space and celebrates the city’s reemergence.

COST: $20 - $40; MORE INFO

“Cardboard City,” a community art center, pops-up on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica this week. (Courtesy of reDiscover Center )

Thursday, July 8 - Sunday, Aug. 29

Cardboard City

1231 Third St. Promenade, Santa Monica

The 10,000-square-foot pop-up art center features museum-style exhibitions of cardboard sculptures and architectural models, created by artists-in-residence. The community center also features family art activities such as cardboard crafting techniques and a Cardboard City Shop selling tools and materials so families can make cardboard art at home. The public gallery is free. There are also fee-based activities.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Rooftop Cinema Club returns to Level in downtown L.A. this week. (Courtesy RCC)

Thursday, July 8

Rooftop Cinema DTLA

Level

4th Floor, 888 South Olive St., downtown L.A.

Outdoor, rooftop movies return to DTLA this week, screening LA LA Land at 8:30 p.m. and Nightmare on Elm Street at 11:30 p.m. for its opening night on Thursday.

COST: Tickets start at $16.55; MORE INFO

Marc Maron attends the Netflix FYSEE Glow ATAS Official Red Carpet and Panel at Raleigh Studios on June 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, July 8; 8 p.m.

Marc Maron

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The comedian, actor and podcaster performs at the Dynasty. If you can’t score tickets to this show, others are scheduled for July 15 and 22. Ages 18+.

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 8; 8 - 11 p.m. P.T.

Photo Factory After Hours

NeueHouse Hollywood

6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

Enjoy an evening of Andy Warhol-inspired performances as well as DJ sets by Josh Madden and The Midwest Boyz. Hosted by More, the duo also performs their style of modern rock and electric pop against the backdrop of rare Warhol photographs.

COST: $30, free entry for NeueHouse members; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 8; 7 p.m.

Black Widow Opening Night Fan Event

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Marvel fans can watch the Scarlett Johansson-led film before its opening on Friday. Enjoy photo ops and costumes from the film. The fan event includes reserved seating, an exclusive poster, a box of popcorn, a 44-ounce collector cup with a beverage, and a souvenir credential with a lanyard.

COST: $40 per ticket; MORE INFO

The Warner Bros. Studio tour now includes access to "Friends" recreated locations, from Central Perk to Monica's apartment. (Courtesy Warner Bros.)

Ongoing

Central Perk Café and the Friends Boutique

Warner Bros. Studio Tour

3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank

The popular studio tour recently reopened with big updates for Friends fans. At Stage 48: Script to Screen, guests can indulge in a New York deli-inspired menu (including corned beef melts, pizza wedges, hot dogs, fries and salads) and a blend of Central Perk coffee. Dessert includes a meat-free version of Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle, New York style cheesecake and Central Perk cupcakes. Guests can dine in recreated sets inspired by the show including Central Perk and Monica’s or Joey and Chandler’s apartments. The cafe and store are only accessible with the purchase of a Studio Tour ticket. The tour operates on weekends only but will expand to Thursday through Monday on July 15.

COST: Tour tickets: $57 - $69; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Gossip Girl

HBO Max reboots the CW drama, which ran from 2007 to 2012, with a new generation of New York prep school kids. While the old series’ blog went offline during the series finale, the new class has a greater force: social media. The 10 episodes were created by Joshua Safran, one of the original show's writers. The first cast doesn’t appear in the show but Kristen Bell returns to narrate. The series streams on July 8 on HBO Max .

Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with the "Two Buck Cluck" from Rooster's Chicken House locations. (Courtesy of Rooster's Chicken House)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 from restaurants and bars in Los Angeles and SoCal:



Rooster's Chicken House , with locations (inside Holy Cow BBQ in El Segundo/Inglewood, Culver City, Santa Monica and West LA), celebrates National Fried Chicken Day on Tuesday, July 6, with The Two Buck Cluck promotion. The mini-meal includes one chicken tender, slaw and a biscuit for $2.

If you’re looking for last-minute brunch options on July 5, The Rose in Venice, which is normally closed on Mondays, is open for the holiday weekend. They’re serving up the full brunch menu that includes biscuits, breakfast burrito, steak and eggs, and smoked radiatore carbonara.

that includes biscuits, breakfast burrito, steak and eggs, and smoked radiatore carbonara. After more than a year of being closed to indoor dining, Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen reopens all three Hilltop locations (View Park/Windsor Hills, Inglewood and Glassell Park/Eagle Rock) on Tuesday, July 5.

reopens all three Hilltop locations (View Park/Windsor Hills, Inglewood and Glassell Park/Eagle Rock) on Tuesday, July 5. Field Roast collaborates with chef Roy Choi to launch “The Home Run,” a plant-based Kogi dog . It's the first vegan hot dog to be sold alongside traditional beef dogs on the Kogi Truck.

. It's the first vegan hot dog to be sold alongside traditional beef dogs on the Kogi Truck. Nomoo , the plant-based burger joint on Melrose, launched its new BBQ "facon" burger last week. Made with barbecued seitan, housemade "bacon," secret sauce, fried onion strings, an Impossible Patty and American "cheeze" sauce, it costs $12.

, the plant-based burger joint on Melrose, launched its new BBQ "facon" burger last week. Made with barbecued seitan, housemade "bacon," secret sauce, fried onion strings, an Impossible Patty and American "cheeze" sauce, it costs $12. On Thursday, July 8 from 7 to 10 p.m., head to an in-person Spirited Supper that features Indian whisky and a Mediterranean supper at Momed in Atwater Village. Momed’s Mark Stone creates and chef Will Kelly makes a Mediterranean feast. $89/person.

that features Indian whisky and a Mediterranean supper at Momed in Atwater Village. Momed’s Mark Stone creates and chef Will Kelly makes a Mediterranean feast. $89/person. Tiny Encino restaurant Pasta|Bar has introduced a Kitchen Table (in addition to chef’s counter seating) for parties of four to six guests. Enjoy the restaurant’s traditional tasting menu with dishes such as cavatelli with grilled lobster and peas or family-style, off-menu creations including whole fried loup de mer with chimichurri. $165/person. Reservations required.