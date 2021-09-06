Support for LAist comes from
100+ Degree Temperatures Continue In Parts Of LA — But Thunderstorms May Be Coming For Inland Areas

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Sep 6, 2021 3:07 PM
A large number of people on the beach and in the waters crashing on the shores. There are people of a variety of skin colors. The beach includes a large number of large umbrellas people are using for shade. There are some buildings seen in the background, along with brown and green hills with some foliage.
Umbrellas take over Santa Monica Beach as people head to the shoreline to beat the heat on Sept. 5, 2021 in Santa Monica as dry conditions and warm temperatures bring a heat advisory for Labor Day weekend.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Beware of hot weather through the rest of Monday. Temperatures are expected to peak at 105 degrees in Santa Clarita and in the mountains.

Temperatures reached 110 degrees in parts of the San Fernando Valley this weekend. But the weather will cool slightly to a high of 103 degrees on Labor Day.

The Santa Clarita, foothill, and desert areas will experience elevated fire weather through Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Gomberg said.

"Due to the heat and the low humidities — in some areas some locally gusty onshore winds — that combination will definitely bring an elevated fire threat again to mainly the interior areas of L.A. County," Gomberg said.

Those going to south-facing beaches like Zuma in Malibu and Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro should beware of rip currents.

Later this week, the National Weather Service is forecasting monsoonal moisture in the interior mountain and desert regions. This could mean thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

