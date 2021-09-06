100+ Degree Temperatures Continue In Parts Of LA — But Thunderstorms May Be Coming For Inland Areas

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Beware of hot weather through the rest of Monday. Temperatures are expected to peak at 105 degrees in Santa Clarita and in the mountains.

Temperatures reached 110 degrees in parts of the San Fernando Valley this weekend. But the weather will cool slightly to a high of 103 degrees on Labor Day.

The Santa Clarita, foothill, and desert areas will experience elevated fire weather through Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Gomberg said.

"Due to the heat and the low humidities — in some areas some locally gusty onshore winds — that combination will definitely bring an elevated fire threat again to mainly the interior areas of L.A. County," Gomberg said.

Those going to south-facing beaches like Zuma in Malibu and Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro should beware of rip currents.

Later this week, the National Weather Service is forecasting monsoonal moisture in the interior mountain and desert regions. This could mean thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.