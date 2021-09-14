Support for LAist comes from
News

10% Of LGBT Individuals Have Faced Workplace Discrimination

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Sep 13, 2021 5:04 PM
A pride flag flies on a flagpole in front of the Long Beach city skyline as people walk around outdoors.
One in 10 LGBT workers has experienced discrimination. That includes getting fired or not getting hired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
(Calvin Fleming
/
LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

One in 10 LGBT workers in the U.S. experienced discrimination at their jobs in the past year, including getting fired or not being hired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a UCLA study.

Lead author Brad Sears says the results are unexpected given how much progress the LGBT community had made in recent years.

"This was a little bit surprising because of the rapid advances in public support for LGBT people and this historic Supreme Court decision in the summer of 2020 that declared such workplace discrimination illegal," Sears said.

The study also found that one in four LGBT workers have experienced employment discrimination at some point in their lifetime, while one-third experienced harassment. People of color and transgender people faced more of this treatment than their white and cisgender counterparts did.

A large number of respondents also reported that people who harassed or discriminated against them invoked religious belief. Sears says passing federal civil rights legislation would close any loopholes based on religious exemption and could prevent this treatment.

