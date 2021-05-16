The Art Of Kobe: Celebrating The Legacy Of The Late Lakers Great In Murals

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

After basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash, artists across the world turned their grief into art.

There are now more than 500 murals honoring Bryant worldwide, according to the website Kobemural.com. Nearly 300 of these are in Southern California, which is recognized globally for its long commitment to murals.

Lakers fan Mike Asner created the website, which curates the locations of Kobe Bryant murals so that fans can find them. Asner said the reason the basketball legend has inspired so much art is because fans consider him not just an athlete, but also an inspiration and idol.

"What I’ve seen is this resonating with people more than basketball, the 'Mamba Mentality,' this way of approaching life, being a better version of yourself everyday," Asner said. "I think that’s what's resonating with people across the world."

The hundreds of murals, he said, are places where fans can pay their respects.

"His impact and what the Bryant family means to millions of people has led to this outpouring of love, but also this creativity and expression where people have a tangible place to go," Asner said.

Bryant was posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. With that in mind, here are few of the many murals that celebrate Bryant, Gianna, and the five-time NBA champion's enduring legacy.

These are just a few pieces in the vast outdoor gallery of Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural tributes. If you're interested in checking out local murals IRL, Kobemural.com has a comprehensive map with location details.