The Art Of Gathering Wild Food in Los Angeles

The first time I ever heard the word “foraging” was in a TikTok video by this enthusiastic Black Midwesterner named Alexis Nikole Nelson who scavenges for mushrooms, berries and tree gum in the wild. In this video she talked about how you could eat certain types of seaweed found on the beach. The fascinating thing I learned about this process was that some of these edible treats found in the wild could end up on a plate at Michelin-star restaurants!

Nelson is in Ohio. What can we do in L.A.?

For our latest podcast episode of How To LA, host Brian De Los Santos explores this practice with professional foragerJess Starwood. They went out hiking and gathering in the Santa Monica Mountains, looking for mushrooms, acorns and stinging nettles to make a meal. But for Starwood, this process isn’t just about plucking wild produce and herbs from the earth, it’s making the most of what is around us.

"There's a lot of bad connotations on what foraging is,” she said. “You know, you're just pillaging the land…but it's actually the mindset of putting to use what is available.”

Jess Starwood sautés stinging nettle in the Santa Monica mountains on Nov. 17, 2022. (Evan Jacoby / LAist)

Urban foraging doesn’t have to just happen in the woods, either. It can include the fruit growing from the trees in your backyard, which makes me recall my cousin’s vibrant orange tree in her Compton yard. They never let those oranges go to waste.

“I find it so silly that in Southern California we buy lemons and citrus at the store when everybody seems to have some sort of citrus in their neighborhood already growing — Jess Starwood

It ties us back to the earth, too. How To LA podcast producer Evan Jacoby wrote in an article a few years ago that Indigenous communities around the globe still forage as a main food source and, as Starwood, points out, it was a practice in our hills for thousands of years before L.A. was even a thought. In an NPR profile last year, Alexis Nikole Nelson noted that enslaved African Americans traded knowledge about foraging with Indigenous people across America.

To be honest, I had not really given a lot of thought to foraging before listening to my colleagues’ podcast but I am kind of hooked to know more about it. Cause you know what they are looking to make with those unusual ingredients I listed above? Tacos. You just gotta listen for yourself.

A SHORT DISCLAIMER: Starwood and Nelson are expert foragers. Eating wild food can be dangerous, even deadly. Please don’t do it unless you know what you are looking for. Please do your research or reach out to people who are knowledgeable.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

There is a lot to like about the deal the UC is offering student workers who went on strike but some of them are split on what's being offered.

who went on strike but some of them are split on what's being offered. Angelenos are grieving the loss of Mexico’s chance for a 2022 FIFA World Cup. The soccer team was eliminated Wednesday even though they had a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. This is the first time the team won’t be in a knockout round in 44 years.

The case against actor Danny Masterson ended in a mistrial Wednesday after the jury was deadlocked. Masterson, most recognized for That 70s Show , was accused of raping three women in the early 2000s. ( AP )

mistrial Masterson, most recognized for , was accused of raping three women in the early 2000s. ( ) While we can all acknowledge that inflation is a very real thing right now, you have to wonder: where is it coming from and why is it happening? Let’s break down the mystery of rising prices to get to the bottom of this.

is a very real thing right now, you have to wonder: Let’s break down the mystery of rising prices to get to the bottom of this. The House on Wednesday quickly voted on a plan to prevent a rail strike that would upend shipping during a critical time. The b ill would essentially require companies and workers to commit to a tentative settlement reached in September but that some unions rejected. It now moves to the Senate. (Los Angeles Times )

but that some unions rejected. It now moves to the Senate. ) Rep. Hakeem Jeffries makes history for the Democratic Party after being elected House minority leader, while California’s Pete Aguilar moves up into the No. 3 spot in the party as chair of the House Democratic Caucus. ( AP/NBC News )

) Researchers are asking a very specific question: should older adults take the risks that come with undergoing major surgeries ? A new study found that nearly 1 in 7 older adults die within a year after having surgery due to the resulting complications and worsened quality of life.

? A new study found that nearly due to the resulting complications and worsened quality of life. If there’s one thing Disney can feel thankful about, it’s that its terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year is almost over . But adding insult to injury, the company’s latest animated release, “Strange World,” opened Thanksgiving weekend to some of the worst ticket sales in modern Disney history.

. But adding insult to injury, the company’s latest animated release, “Strange World,” opened Thanksgiving weekend to some of the worst ticket sales in modern Disney history. ICYMI You, too, could be the proud wearer of In-N-Out Burger’s ugly Christmas sweater. Well, it looks more like a sweatshirt. But, man, it’s not pretty. (The Daily News)

Wait! One More Thing...'Tis The Season To Eat And Drink

Dear Bella Creamery offers a 100% gluten-free and dairy-free Buche de Noel. (Courtesy of Dear Bella)

It is finally the last month (and the best month) of the year. And you know what that means: holiday treats. Good thing LAist has a long list of options on this front here and here.

Starting today Dear Bella Creamery is welcoming back their Peppermint Buche de Noel through Dec. 24. It’s a hefty price at $45, but it’s a treat you can dig into with the whole family. If you are tempted, make sure you pre-order this Yule log dessert!

Also, if you’re a bourbon lover like me and you REALLY want to indulge, check out the Wayfarer Hotel Downtown L.A. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. They are serving up a cocktail and a three-course dinner. Tickets are $110.

Speaking of cocktails, this Saturday the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles holds its last Cocktails in Historic Places at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel downtown. You can find the details here and check out a bunch of other fun things to do this weekend.