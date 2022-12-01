Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 2 - 4

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

LA Comic Con returns for a weekend of cosplay and pop-culture. Giant Robot’s Post-It Show showcases tiny art for sale. A Holidayfest features a great music lineup. And a Comedy Coven conjures up the laughs.



Friday, Dec. 2 - Sunday, Dec. 4

LA Comic Con

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Attend L.A.'s largest celebration of comics, gaming, cosplay, anime and pop culture, featuring more than one million square feet of exhibitors, vendors and artists. Shop for collectibles and cool stuff, attend screenings or participate in gaming tournaments and cosplay contests. Panels include The Umbrella Academy, The Boys, The Mandalorian and Lord of The Rings.

COST: $35 - $95; MORE INFO

Sal Lopez plays Juan Diego in the holiday pageant 'La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin' at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels this weekend. ( Courtesy of Latino Theater Company)

Friday, Dec. 2 - Saturday, Dec. 3; 7:30 p.m.

La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

555 W. Temple St., downtown L.A.

The Latino Theater Company returns with its signature holiday pageant. Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th century text, The Nican Mopohua, and directed by José Luis Valenzuela, the show shares the story of a peasant who in 1531 was visited by the Virgin Mary. Performances are in Spanish with English supertitles.

COST: FREE - $45 (premium seats); MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 3; 8 p.m.

Watkins Family Hour

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

Sean and Sara Watkins bring the holiday edition of their bluegrass musical variety show to The Soraya with a few friends in tow. They’ll be joined by actor-musician John C. Reilly, and singer-songwriters Nikka Costa, Margaret Glaspy, Gaby Moreno, Willie Watson and Mike Viola.

COST: Tickets start at $36; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 3; 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Holiday Sing-Along

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Join in the Angeles Chorale with conductor John Sutton, a jazz combo and the Walt Disney Concert Hall’s pipe organ for all holiday and seasonal favorites will be on full display. Please note: No children younger than two years old will be admitted to this concert.

COST: $36 - $99; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 3; 4 p.m.

Here for LA

L.A. River Studios

2800 Division St., Cypress Park

The new music festival aims to boost the voices of emerging artists and social issues while giving back to the community. The day starts with a panel and workshop that explores unconventional solutions to social issues. Then watch 20 acts on two stages (including Claud, Junior Varsity, Izzy Spears and The Hellp). Step into the DJ room or play experiential games. And nosh on food and drinks from several food trucks. 25% of all proceeds will go to three L.A.-based nonprofits: Homeless Healthcare, artworxLA and LA Works.

COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 2; 8:30 p.m.

Comedy Coven

The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Comedy Coven makes its debut at The Masonic Lodge, featuring sets from Jiaoying Summers, Nikki Bon, Joy Wolfe, Emma Estrada, Jaquai and Terra Ace. The night is hosted by Mario Adrion. All ages.

COST: $22.22; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 2; 7 p.m.

Stand Up for Pups: Holiday Edition

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

Can't Even Comedy and Wallis Annenberg PetSpace present a Fido-friendly comedy show to support animal rescue. Listen to comedy from Jeremiah Watkins, Nicole Aimée Schreiber, Ron Taylor, Austin Kress and Darran Davis with host Caitlin Benson and DJ VFRESH. A portion of the ticket sales will support PetSpace’s work with the most vulnerable animals in the shelter system. DJ set and featured adoptable animals from 7 p.m. with the laughs starting at 8 p.m. This is a dog-friendly event. Recommended for audiences 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

The Skirball Center presents the program, 'Five Senses of Hanukkah' on Friday, Dec. 2. (Photo by Robert Thiemann on Unsplash )

Friday, Dec. 2; 7 p.m.

Five Senses of Hanukkah

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Inspired by the books A Festival of Light: The Meaning of Hanukkah, by authors Paul Small and Josh Freeman, and J is for Janucá, Melanie Romero, this program brings together music, art, poetry, traditional foods and holy oil rituals to create “a moving and multisensory experience centered on the Jewish value of charity.”

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 2 - Sunday, Dec. 11

Jane Austen Unscripted: A Regency Christmas

Garry Marshall Theatre

4252 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank

Garry Marshall Theatre and IMPRO Theatre present a fully improvised holiday play with live music. Immerse yourself in the customs of Regency England in the days leading up to the Christmas traditions, with mirth, merriment, mischief and romance. Since the plot of the play depends on the actors and audience, none of the shows will be exactly the same.

COST: $60 - $75; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 3; 10:30 p.m.

Family Dinner with Jodie Sweetin

The Belly Room at The Comedy Store

8433 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

The Full House star hosts a live chat show featuring comedy panelists Atsuko Okatsuka, Chris Fairbanks and Jeremiah Watkins. The show is 21+ with a two-drink minimum.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 3; 6 - 9 p.m.

Cocktails in Historic Places

Gallery Bar at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel

506 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles holds the last Cocktails in Historic Places no-host meetup of the year at the 1923 Millennium Biltmore Hotel. While not required, festive cocktail attire is encouraged.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 3 - Sunday, Dec. 11

Post-It Show 18

Giant Robot 2 (GR2 Gallery)

2062 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle

Giant Robot’s popular annual event returns with thousands of artworks on Post-it Notes by hundreds of artists. Previews run from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, if you want to look; at 3 p.m., sales begin. Giant Robot will release new entry rules on its Instagram and website this week. All pieces are $25. Nothing will be sold beforehand or held. You must be in attendance to purchase.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 3; 9:45 a.m.

Baldwin Park Holiday Parade

Morgan Park

4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park

Get into the holiday spirit in the San Gabriel Valley with a holiday parade. Starting at the intersection of Baldwin Park Blvd. and Olive St., the marching bands, cars, and floats head south toward Morgan Park, where the rest of the festivities will be held. A health fair will be held at 10 a.m., and additional entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m. Listen to songs from The Christmas Carolers, and shop from local vendors at the holiday boutique. Breakfast burritos or pozole will be served with a side and beverage at the Julia McNeill Senior Center for $8 for adults and $5 for kids.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 3; 12 - 5 p.m.

Holidayfest!

South Lake Avenue, Pasadena

Watch live music, participate in holiday activities and snow globe-making stations, shop in-store promotions, raffles and free photos with Santa and holiday characters. The music lineup features Quitapenas (1 p.m.), Las Cafeteras (4 p.m.), DJ William Reed (all afternoon), as well as a Selena tribute performance by Dreaming of You (2:30 p.m.).

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

'Play by Ear' is Heidi Duckler Dance's participatory evening atop the Bendix Building that unfolds through stories and songs. (Mark V. Lord )

Sunday, Dec. 4; 6 - 8 p.m.

Truth or Consequences: Play by Ear

Bendix Building

1206 Maple Ave., STE 1100B, downtown L.A.

Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents its fourth salon as part of the "Truth or Consequences" series. Enjoy an evening of live music, performance and discussion on the Bendix Building rooftop. The salon also features Tlayuda! serving tlayudas with hibiscus tea and margaritas.

COST: $20 - $40; MORE INFO

Holiday/Shopping Pop-up Markets

There are a number of shopping opportunities happening this weekend for holidays and everyday shopping. Here are a few:



The Prosperity Market is at the Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Broken Shaker’s Rooftop Holiday Market takes place at Freehand in downtown L.A. on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 12 to 4 p.m.

La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood hosts its 2nd Annual Holiday Gift Bazaar on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 12 – 5 p.m.

The Holiday Marketplace at Craft Contemporary museum takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk, ride or skate on 7.25 miles of car-free roads between Expo Park and Watts on Sunday, Dec. 4. (Courtesy of CicLAvia Los Angeles)

Outdoor Pick

CicLAvia - South L.A.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., bring the family to ride, walk and skate down 7.25 miles of open streets from Expo Park to Watts for the latest CicLAvia. The route takes participants along a stretch of Central Avenue (between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and 103rd St.). There are no entry and exit points, so travel and explore any distance for the duration of the route. Generally, only people-powered vehicles are allowed, with exceptions for persons with disabilities, so no electric scooters, skateboards, hoverboards, unicycles, or motorcycles are allowed. E-bikes are allowed if throttles and pedal-assist are off.

Viewing Pick

Three Pines

This mystery series is adapted from Louise Penny’s New York Times best-selling "Chief Inspector Gamache" series. Alfred Molina plays the aforementioned inspector who investigates cases in the Quebec village of Three Pines. Although Gamache and his team get a cool reception, they find themselves oddly drawn to the place and people who have found sanctuary from the outside world. Along with the murder investigations over two episodes, the show interweaves a darker story that uncovers police corruption and failings to properly investigate cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Two episodes of Three Pines will be released weekly on Prime Video beginning on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Long Beach International Tamales Festival returns on Sunday, Dec. 4. (Brent Hofacker / 70737322)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

