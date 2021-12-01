World AIDS Day Observed in LA

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Today is World AIDS Day and several events are planned in the Los Angeles area to remember those who've died and to show support for people living with HIV.

A ceremony will be held this evening at 6 at the Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park. The event will include the unveiling of new names added to the monument, a candlelight vigil and a musical performance by the Gay Men's Chorus of L.A.

The monument was dedicated in 2004 and is the first publicly-funded AIDS monument in the nation.

Eight panels with murals depicting life with AIDS in the Latino community make up the monument that was first dedicated in 2004. Two of the panels have names of people who died of AIDS etched into the granite.

In Inglewood, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is putting on a free concert tonight at The Forum. Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson and comedian Randy Rainbow will perform, though there are no more tickets available.

World AIDS Day has taken place every year on Dec. 1 since its inception in 1988. Since the virus was first identified in 1984, it is estimated that more than 33 million people have died of HIV or AIDS- related illnesses.

In a report released by UNAID, an estimated 7.7 million more people may die of AIDS-related illnesses if economic, social and legal inequalities are not addressed.