Where To Find A Public Swimming Pool In LA When You Want To Beat The Heat
After last weekend’s heat wave, temperatures are expected to remain toasty across L.A. County this week. One of the quickest (and arguably most fun) ways to cool off is taking a swim.
Don’t have a pool? No problem! Many of L.A.’s public pools reopened last month. Here are a few outdoor pools where you can take a dip and cool off. (Click here for a full list and find the pool closest to you.)
- Cheviot Hills Pool — West L.A.
- Glassell Pool — Glassell Park
- Hollywood Pool — Hollywood
- Hubert H. Humphrey Pool — Pacoima
- Lincoln Park Pool — Lincoln Heights
- Roosevelt Pool — East L.A.
- Van Ness Pool — South L.A./Leimert Park
- Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Pool — Van Nuys
All these pools offer open swim Monday through Friday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through August 14.
Starting on August 15, the hours will change to Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.
Pool admission is $1 for children under 17 and adults over the age of 50. It's $4 for adults age 18 to 49.
The pool not your scene? Here are some beaches to check out.
- Santa Monica State Beach: Along with the beach, you can play carnival games on the Santa Monica Pier or grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants along the Third Street Promenade.
- Puerco Beach: This narrow, south-facing beach in Malibu was ranked one of the cleanest beaches in California by Heal The Bay.
- El Porto Beach: Located in Manhattan Beach, El Porto is popular among surfers. Arrive early (before 8 a.m.) and you can get free parking in the lot off of 45th street.
- Dockweiler State Beach: Located near LAX, Dockweiler is a good spot to plane-watch. It’s also one of the few beaches that allow bonfires, so get ready to cozy up and watch the sunset.
- Venice Beach: Venice not only offers prime beach real estate, it has Muscle Beach and a skate park, which means tons of great people-watching.