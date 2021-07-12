Where To Find A Public Swimming Pool In LA When You Want To Beat The Heat

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

After last weekend’s heat wave, temperatures are expected to remain toasty across L.A. County this week. One of the quickest (and arguably most fun) ways to cool off is taking a swim.

Don’t have a pool? No problem! Many of L.A.’s public pools reopened last month . Here are a few outdoor pools where you can take a dip and cool off. (Click here for a full list and find the pool closest to you.)

All these pools offer open swim Monday through Friday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through August 14.

Starting on August 15, the hours will change to Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

Pool admission is $1 for children under 17 and adults over the age of 50. It's $4 for adults age 18 to 49.

The pool not your scene? Here are some beaches to check out.