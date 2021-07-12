Triple Digit Temperatures Expected To Remain Through Monday In L.A.

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Yes, there is relief from the heat in our forecast.

Following this weekend's heat wave, some slightly cooler temperatures on the way for the interior areas of Southern California. First, we have to get through Monday.

While meteorologists expect temperatures to drop in the coming days, they warned to prepare for heat in the beginning of the week, especially in the Antelope Valley.

Here's an update of the temps we are currently seeing. Luckily the hot spots will start cooling down after today. Enjoy it while it lasts because we are looking at more heat starting this weekend. #socal #CAheat #temperatures #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wVlbuC1TVm — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 12, 2021

"Temperatures are coming down — instead of extreme above normal, it's going to be slightly above normal out in those interior areas in the mountains and deserts," said Joe Sirard, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through 9 p.m. Monday in the Antelope Valley, where dangerously hot conditions are forecast. Temperatures are expected to hit up to 111degrees.

A less serious heat advisory is in effect, also through 9 p.m. Monday, in the Los Angeles County's mountains (the one exception is the Santa Monica range). Forecasters warn that temperatures could still reach triple digits in some lower elevations.

Along with this, there's increased risk of wildfires and power outages.

A combination of gusty afternoon winds and low humidity out in the mountains and deserts is also increasing the risk for brushfires.

The state has also issued a Flex Alert which is in effect again Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents are asked to conserve energy during those peak hours to avoid power outages.

How You Can Save Energy Set your air conditioning at 78 or higher. If you can turn it off and use a fan instead, even better. You can pre-cool your house to 72 in the morning hours when there is lower demand on the power system, then when you set it to 78 in the afternoon, it won’t be quite as unbearable.



Unplug “energy vampires” -- those appliances that are sucking power from the grid even when they are not being used, like a microwave oven, and phone chargers.



Close drapes and blinds to keep your home cooler inside. Turn off unneeded lights.



Wait until the early morning or late evening hours to run the washing machine or dishwasher, or vacuum.

If you have an electric car, don't charge it in those afternoon or evening hours



For those lucky enough to have a pool, do your part by turning off your pool pump.

