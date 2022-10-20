What You Need To Know Today: The Role of LA's Mayor, Kevin de León Will Not Resign, Snacking in Little Tokyo

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Thursday, October 20.

Today in How To LA: What you should Know about voting for the mayor of L.A, Councilmember Kevin de León says he will not resign; plus Snacking in Little Tokyo.

Quick pop quiz: who has the power to appoint a police chief for the city of Los Angeles, but does not have the power to choose who sits on the school board?

Okay, do you give up? It’s the L.A. mayor. The current man in charge, Mayor Eric Garcetti, is currently finishing his last term, putting the seat up for grabs. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are currently in the running to take it.

It’s a quite powerful position to be in, though not as power-wielding as other major cities like New York and Chicago.

L.A. mayors can make city budgets, appoint commissioners and kick out city officials. They can also declare local emergencies or disasters, but they cannot do it unilaterally. Members of the L.A. City Council would have to agree to it. The L.A. mayor – whoever it may be – needs buy-in from the council and others to enact most policies. In a recent episode of the How to LA podcast, host Brian De Los Santos breaks down the power of the mayor to effect change in three key areas: environmental policy, homelessness, and police reform. You should listen to that here.

Our Voter Game Plan guide has even more information about the role of L.A.’s mayor. There you can find out…

What’s on the agenda for the next term

What happened at last month's mayoral debate.

An interview with mayoral candidate Karen Bass

HOW MUCH money the candidates have raised and WHO has been giving them campaign money

So, okay Aaricka, I get what the mayor does, but who will we be voting for in less than three weeks?

Squaring up for the mayoral seat in next month’s election are two born and raised Angelenos with different perspectives on approaching the issues in this city, like homelessness:

On one side you have billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso who has focused on building 30,000 beds to take the unhoused people all the streets. On the other side, you have congresswoman and a former Vice Presidential-hopeful Karen Bass . Her approach tends to focus on homelessness prevention with better social services for unhoused people…along with beds.

Homelessness is one of several issues that are top of mind to Angelenos, but the next leader will inherit a plethora of city issues. So you have some tough choices to make, L.A. But I have a surprise for you.

If you love quizzes (and matchmaking!) as much as I do, I encourage you to take our Meet Your Mayor quiz. It’s a quiz to help you figure out which candidate is more aligned with YOUR specific views.

Happy studying, friends!

But before you go…I have a really quick, but important caveat:

You may not be able to match with Caruso on some questions. Why not? Rick Caruso’s campaign originally participated in our primary quiz from June, but after weeks of several emails and calls, his team has failed to provide responses to our follow-up questionnaire for the November election. We’ve tried hard to include his answers as much as we could. Check out his profile page and contact his campaign to ask them to give the answers you need to know.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

The News You Need After You Stop Hitting Snooze

Wait! One More Thing...Snacking In Little Tokyo

Feast your eyes on all the delicious snacks that can be found in Little Toyko (Brian Feinzimer / LAist )

You know where I’ve never been? I’ve never explored Little Tokyo. I’ve recently moved downtown and I can’t wait to go there because I LOVE Japanese food.

Now our resident L.A. snack king Jason Goble has given me a good reason to go. In the latest edition of Snacking in the City, Jason takes us to two markets: Nijiya Market in Japanese Village Plaza and Marukai Market across from San Pedro Street.

I might just need to try the Hot Chili and Seaweed Potato Chips by Koikeya that he mentions with my peanut butter and jelly sandwich lunches! You should try it out too.