West Hollywood Vigil Planned For Mahsa Amini, Iranian Woman Killed Over Headscarf

Protests have been ongoing in Iran since news broke two weeks ago of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died shortly after being taken into custody by the country's notorious "morality police."

According to the New York Times, Iranian security forces have killed at least 50 protesters and arrested 700.

The men who detained Amini claimed she was not wearing her headscarf properly.

According to witnesses, Amini was beaten by police following her arrest, which lead to her death. The police have denied any wrongdoing, and say she died of a heart attack.

Protests against what many believe to be oppressive laws for women in Iran have now spread across the globe.

On Thursday, a candlelight vigil will be held in West Hollywood Park in Amini's honor.

Speaking to our newsroom, Tawny Mazarei, the board president of the Iranian American Women's Foundation, called the recent events "an incredibly emotional and traumatic time."

"What happened to Mahsa Amini is inexplicable, is unfathomable, that a 22-year-old young woman, a perfectly healthy young woman gets beaten up so badly that she spends three days in coma and then passes away," she said. "And all of this for not covering every single strand of hair on her head ... Enough is enough, is what people are saying in Iran."

Thursday's vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Instagram.