The Emmys Have Reportedly Been Postponed, Another Busload Of Migrants From Texas Arrives In LA, And Hotel Workers Have A Big Ask For Taylor Swift
Your morning update from the LAist newsroom.
Today's headlines:
- The twin strikes in Hollywood have reportedly compelled the TV academy to push back its big awards night.
- The arrival of another group of migrants from Texas marks the 6th time such a busload has been sent to Los Angeles.
- And hotel workers are asking Taylor Swift to postpone her upcoming concert series at SoFi Stadium.
