Southern Baptists Say No To Women Pastors, Uphold Expulsion Of Saddleback Megachurch

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelming Wednesday to uphold earlier decisions to expel two churches because they have women pastors.

The decision came during the group's annual meeting in New Orleans. The SBC heard appeals by California megachurch Saddleback and a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist in Louisville, Ky.

Saddleback Church ordained a woman as a campus pastor, and the Kentucky congregation has had a woman pastor for more than three decades.

The SBC's statement of faith asserts that only qualified men can serve as pastors and the nearly 13,000 voters, who are called "messengers," voted overwhelmingly to uphold the churches' removals.

The women will continue to serve as pastors, but their congregations are no longer part of the Southern Baptist Convention.