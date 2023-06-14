Support for LAist comes from
Southern Baptists Say No To Women Pastors, Uphold Expulsion Of Saddleback Megachurch

By Jason DeRose | NPR
Published Jun 14, 2023 10:54 AM
A large theatre style room has people filling most rows. At the front large screens project a woman on stage with a panel. A cross is visible at the left.
People fill Saddleback Church's Worship Center in Lake Forest for a 2014 meeting on mental health.
(Aaron Schrank
/
LAist)
The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelming Wednesday to uphold earlier decisions to expel two churches because they have women pastors.

The decision came during the group's annual meeting in New Orleans. The SBC heard appeals by California megachurch Saddleback and a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist in Louisville, Ky.

Saddleback Church ordained a woman as a campus pastor, and the Kentucky congregation has had a woman pastor for more than three decades.

The SBC's statement of faith asserts that only qualified men can serve as pastors and the nearly 13,000 voters, who are called "messengers," voted overwhelmingly to uphold the churches' removals.
The women will continue to serve as pastors, but their congregations are no longer part of the Southern Baptist Convention.

