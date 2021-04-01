Theme Parks Can Now Reopen. Six Flags Magic Mountain Is First To Do So

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

It's about to be a big month for theme park fans.

Theme parks can officially open as of April 1, and the first to take advantage in Southern California is Valencia's Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The theme park is welcoming back members only for the next two days, but admission opens to everyone on Saturday. Well, almost everyone — state rules limit admission to only allow California residents.

You have to buy tickets in advance, wear a mask, and practice physical distancing. Just like everywhere else.

Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen two weeks later on April 16, while Disneyland and California Adventure are set to open at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Knott's Berry Farm plans the return of its theme park in May.

However, you can already visit all of these parks for a metaphorical taste of theme park fun, as well as a literal taste. They're all holding food events currently, including Knott's famous boysenberry festival, held each spring.

Theme parks are currently only allowed to open at 15% capacity in Los Angeles County, but that expands to 25% as of next Monday thanks to L.A. County's move into the orange tier of the state's pandemic reopening plan. Orange County has already loosened its restrictions since moving into the new tier.

