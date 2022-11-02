Santa Ana Takes Step Toward Establishing Police Oversight Commission

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Santa Ana is closer to establishing a police oversight commission after city council members unanimously voted to create an advisory board on Tuesday.



What one supporter had to say: "I am in full support of a strong and robust police oversight commission to rein in abuses by Santa Ana police officers. They have been getting a lot of money, but I don't feel safe here in my neighborhood,” said Sylvia Cortez, a Santa Ana resident.

The cost: Santa Ana taxpayers have paid out more than $20 million in lawsuits and settlements over the last decade related to allegations of police violence and misconduct, according to Cortez.

What’s next: The city council holds a second vote on the proposal Nov. 15. If it passes, the oversight commission will be installed in 30 days. An independent oversight director would lead the board in investigating police misconduct and use of force.