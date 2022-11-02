Support for LAist comes from
Santa Ana Takes Step Toward Establishing Police Oversight Commission

By  Sam Benson Smith
Published Nov 2, 2022 3:53 PM
A tan rectangular art deco building, three stories, sits at the corner of an intersection of two gray roads in front of a blue sky. An inscription on the right side of the building reads "Santa Ana City Hall."
Old Santa Ana City Hall.
(Eli Pousson, CC BY-SA 2.0
/
Wikimedia Commons)
Before you read this story...
Topline:

Santa Ana is closer to establishing a police oversight commission after city council members unanimously voted to create an advisory board on Tuesday.

What one supporter had to say: "I am in full support of a strong and robust police oversight commission to rein in abuses by Santa Ana police officers. They have been getting a lot of money, but I don't feel safe here in my neighborhood,” said Sylvia Cortez, a Santa Ana resident.

The cost: Santa Ana taxpayers have paid out more than $20 million in lawsuits and settlements over the last decade related to allegations of police violence and misconduct, according to Cortez.

What’s next: The city council holds a second vote on the proposal Nov. 15. If it passes, the oversight commission will be installed in 30 days. An independent oversight director would lead the board in investigating police misconduct and use of force.

Go deeper:  Read more coverage of the meeting and this issue from our friends at Voice of OC: Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission

