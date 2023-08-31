Santa Ana Syringe Exchange On Hold

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline

California health officials have revoked approval of a syringe delivery and pick-up program in Santa Ana after city officials voiced strong opposition to the program.

Why it matters: After receiving approval from state health officials, the nonprofit Harm Reduction Institute was set to begin a program to deliver clean syringes and pick up used ones at homes, tents, RVs and other nontraditional forms of housing for the next two years.

Why now: After City Manager Kristine Ridge and Police Chief David Valentin sent a letter of opposition to the California Department of Public Health, the agency rescinded their approval, changing the nonprofit’s application status to “pending.”

The backstory: According to the CDC, participants in syringe exchange programs are 3.5 times more likely to stop injecting drugs , and five times more likely to enter treatment. They also help people prevent transmitting bloodborne and other infections. But city officials opposed the program because they said past needle exchange programs have resulted in used hypodermic needles and syringes being discarded at public buildings, libraries, sidewalks, residential lawns, parks and waterways. In response, the Harm Reduction Institute had said it would conduct syringe clean-ups and education.

What's next: State health officials have called on the Santa Ana Police Department “to further engage and consult with CDPH on HRI’s application.”