Made of L.A.
News

Remains Found On Mt. Baldy Confirmed To Be Those Of Actor Julian Sands

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Jun 27, 2023 1:34 PM
A man with blond hair and a sqaure jawline poses in a open collar white shirt and dark jacket.
Julian Sands arrives at a premiere at the Egyptian Theatre on Dec. 2, 2008 in Hollywood. The actor has now been missing in the San Gabriel Mountains for more than a month.
(Alberto E. Rodriguez
/
Getty Images)
Actor Julian Sands, who went missing six months ago while hiking on Mt. Baldy. was confirmed dead today by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said his manner of death is still under investigation.

Hikers found his remains on Saturday. Search efforts started when Sands, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 13 after going for a solo hike in the Baldy Bowl area.

The search was paused in mid-February as a severe winter storm hit the area. Emergency responders resumed their efforts in mid-June as the heavy snowpack began thawing.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands," sheriff's officials said in a statement announcing his identification.

The Brief

Extreme winter weather made hiking on Mt. Baldy particularly perilous this year, with the Sheriff’s Department recommending winter mountaineering gear for those looking to tackle the mountain.

"People have a hard time understanding that literally 30 minutes from a Starbucks, you could die," Steve Goldsworthy, operations leader for Montrose Search and Rescue Team, told LAist at the time.

"Some slopes [on Mount Baldy] are 40, 50, 60 degrees. You hit that and you're going to go down an ice chute at extreme speeds and you're usually going to bounce off a couple of trees along the way and that's just not survivable."

Three people died, including Sands, and there were countless rescues amidst the icy conditions.

Sands was best known for his role in the 1985 film A Room With A View.

Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

