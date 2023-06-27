Remains Found On Mt. Baldy Confirmed To Be Those Of Actor Julian Sands

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Actor Julian Sands, who went missing six months ago while hiking on Mt. Baldy. was confirmed dead today by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said his manner of death is still under investigation.

Hikers found his remains on Saturday. Search efforts started when Sands, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 13 after going for a solo hike in the Baldy Bowl area.

The search was paused in mid-February as a severe winter storm hit the area. Emergency responders resumed their efforts in mid-June as the heavy snowpack began thawing.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands," sheriff's officials said in a statement announcing his identification.

Extreme winter weather made hiking on Mt. Baldy particularly perilous this year, with the Sheriff’s Department recommending winter mountaineering gear for those looking to tackle the mountain.

"People have a hard time understanding that literally 30 minutes from a Starbucks, you could die," Steve Goldsworthy, operations leader for Montrose Search and Rescue Team, told LAist at the time.

"Some slopes [on Mount Baldy] are 40, 50, 60 degrees. You hit that and you're going to go down an ice chute at extreme speeds and you're usually going to bounce off a couple of trees along the way and that's just not survivable."

Three people died, including Sands, and there were countless rescues amidst the icy conditions.

Sands was best known for his role in the 1985 film A Room With A View.