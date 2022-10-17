Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

With No New Resignations, LA City Council To Vote On New President At Tuesday Meeting

By  Erin Stone
Published Oct 17, 2022 2:30 PM
A woman stands wearing all black with a black t-shirt reading "BLM" in yellow. People stand and sit behind her in a tent and on chairs on a residential street.
Sheila Bates, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, is camping with other activists and supporters near Kevin de León's house in Eagle Rock until he resigns.
(Erin Stone
/
LAist)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

Despite ongoing protests and demands for their resignations over racist comments on leaked recordings, L.A. city councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo still have not stepped down. Interim council president Mitch O'Farrell announced he'll remove them from the committees they serve on during Tuesday's council meeting. Remaining council members will also vote on a new president to replace Nury Martinez.

What's next: O'Farrell said his staff is working out the details of removing de León and Cedillo from committees since every council member is required to be appointed to at least one committee. De León chairs the Homelessness and Poverty Committee, and Cedillo chairs the Housing Committee. Council will hold Tuesday's meeting remotely (you can watch here). Items on the agenda include:

  • voting for a new council president
  • considering a motion to expand the number of council seats
  • a measure for the 2024 ballot to create an independent redistricting commission.

Protests continue: Demonstrators have been camping out near de León's residence in Eagle Rock and say they'll stay there until he resigns. Organizers said they may do a similar action in Cedillo's district.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"It wasn't just what they said that was racist — it's the fact that that influences their decision-making and that influences policymaking," said Sheila Bates, a Black Lives Matter organizer. "It was a complete intention to undermine Black power in the city when Black power has already been chiseled away at."

Go deeper:

More on City Hall Tape Scandal

Related Stories