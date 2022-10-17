With No New Resignations, LA City Council To Vote On New President At Tuesday Meeting

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

Despite ongoing protests and demands for their resignations over racist comments on leaked recordings, L.A. city councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo still have not stepped down. Interim council president Mitch O'Farrell announced he'll remove them from the committees they serve on during Tuesday's council meeting. Remaining council members will also vote on a new president to replace Nury Martinez.



What's next: O'Farrell said his staff is working out the details of removing de León and Cedillo from committees since every council member is required to be appointed to at least one committee. De León chairs the Homelessness and Poverty Committee, and Cedillo chairs the Housing Committee. Council will hold Tuesday's meeting remotely (you can watch here). Items on the agenda include:



voting for a new council president

considering a motion to expand the number of council seats

a measure for the 2024 ballot to create an independent redistricting commission.

Protests continue: Demonstrators have been camping out near de León's residence in Eagle Rock and say they'll stay there until he resigns. Organizers said they may do a similar action in Cedillo's district.

"It wasn't just what they said that was racist — it's the fact that that influences their decision-making and that influences policymaking," said Sheila Bates, a Black Lives Matter organizer. "It was a complete intention to undermine Black power in the city when Black power has already been chiseled away at."

